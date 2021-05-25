Every once in awhile, you run across a story that sort of restores your faith in humanity. Reporter Diane Graff’s account about the rescue of the bald eagle from the shores of the Rock River in Watertown was just one of those cases.
The bald eagle, that regal raptor, has been the symbol of American grace and strength since the nation was born, but that journey has not been an easy one.
It was only a few generations ago when this iconic bird was on the endangered species list because use of the insecticide DDT was causing the thinning of the shells on eagle eggs. Their numbers began to plummet, but once the government banned the use of DDT, they began to rebound, and it created one of the greatest success stories of the environmental movement.
It’s hard to argue that the eagle, much like the American flag itself, stirs patriotic feelings in the souls of all of us. It’s massive size and it’s majestic looks, whether perched high in a tree or soaring above the landscapes on currents of air.
But to see this bird, nearly half the size of a human being, with its razor sharp eyes, brilliant white head feathers and fierce talons, succumbing to capture seemed almost too hard to imagine. How could this magnificent creature be down?
Mike Powers and others on Riverlawn Avenue captured the bird after seeing it acting unusual and vulnerable for days. It was clear something was not right, but nobody knew what it was.
The fact that they were able to capture a bird, which is the king of the skies normally, was a sign that it was in severe trouble.
They called in experts from the Raptor Education Group in Antigo, and they summoned experienced people from Madison and Oconomowoc who took charge of the eagle and the convalescence began.
After the further examination, it was determined the eagle was blind in both eyes and that a possible fish hook might have caused the damage in one of those eyes.
Antibiotics were helping to restore some sight, last we checked, in one of those eyes. But it has a ways to go.
The bird was dehydrated and having trouble breathing when rescuers arrived. Imagine being a flying predator and not being able to see. Finding water, much less food, might have been nearly impossible.
It’s unlikely this bird would have survived much longer had not been for the the good folks of Watertown and the experts who answered the call. It was the only chance it had.
Let’s not kid ourselves. The fate of this bird, even with all these heroic efforts, remains in doubt.
Even if only one eye were to come back fully with its vision, it would still be a perilous life for an eagle in the wild, even at the tender age of 4. (They can live more than five times that long in the wild.)
What happens next is a waiting game. With high-quality care, we can only hope this bird will have its vision restored well enough to hunt and fend for itself.
There is no greater calling for a raptor than to be able to ride the air currants and then swoop down for dinner at a moment’s notice. It’s a breathtaking sight.
But we still want to thank all those involved for getting involved, for reaching into their conscience to help the helpless and try to do the right thing.
Indeed, sometimes Mother Nature has other ideas, but we can’t help but find solace in knowing that man, in his higher calling as steward of the earth and caretaker of all the creatures on it, is taking the kindest and noblest of paths possible.
Here’s to hoping that our eagle survives and thrives again, and to the notion that there are more people like the intrepid band of Watertown residents and wildlife fosterers who went out of their way to do the right thing when a bald eagle was at his lowest depths.
It’s a heartwarming story at a time when we could all use one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.