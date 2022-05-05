It’s probably an overstatement, but we think it was a safe bet that the most talked about story in the Daily Times from this past week was the announcement that the Elias Inn is about to reopen.
There has been a lot of news about a lot of things, but nothing that seemed to generate the buzz or excitement more than the announcement that this storied supper club was reopening after nearly a half year of being closed.
The first thought that everyone had, after hearing it was reopening, was, when? It’s been a long wait for Old Fashioneds, steaks, fish fries and so many other favorites that Watertown has come to love over the decades. The original scuttlebutt was that the Elias would only be closed for a month or so for alterations, so when winter and the pandemic spike dragged on, it seemed to last for an eternity.
Then, when news broke that it was, at last going to reopen, and that Elias was going to reopen its doors in mid-May, that set the fever pitch in motion.
And the second question followed quickly on the heels of the first. Are they going to keep everything the same? Well, the answer appears to be yes.
And with that, the community of Watertown utters a collective sigh of relief.
Of course, the proof will be in the pudding, or maybe the tartar sauce, but it does appear that the new owners, Mike and Lydia Sobol of Oconomowoc, have gone to great lengths to preserve what is best about that charming place. Even the taxidermy is staying after getting a thorough cleaning.
They even spent time working side by side with Greg Schroeder and John Elias in the kitchen and bar, so they did not just read the recipes, they worked side by side with them as they made them, so they could replicate them to a tee.
Best of all it, appears the Sobols have had a chance to drink in the character the oozes from that place and they quickly have learned what that place means to this city, and what a great chemistry Elias and Watertown share, one that goes back deep into the 20th century.
All this takes time, and the kitchen, most everyone who knew better would agree, did need an overhaul, and they, with the help of the Watertown Redevelopment Authority, completely revamped the kitchen. So it is now modern and efficient, and, with luck, ready to tack on the eager city that awaits.
So let’s back up a few steps and say to the Sobols, welcome to Watertown! A hungry and nostalgic clientele is grateful for your arrival. And while seeing — and tasting — is believing, we are all eager to confirm that the food and drinks and hospitality is as good as it ever was — minus Slim, John and perhaps a few others.
It seems so rare these days that stories have happy endings, but this one has the promise to be just that. The pandemic and everything else that has happened in these past few years have been hard. It will be nice to have something familiar to hold onto, like a cocktail and the buzz of a crowd packing Elias on a Friday night.
Let the good times roll!
