What a refreshing bit of news from the Main Street Program in Watertown last week.
During a time when it seems like much of the world has dragged and crawled its way through the pandemic, Watertown has improved 23 facades on the streets of downtown. If you include works in progress, that number climbs to 30. The improvements total almost $400,000.
It’s like watching grass grow. You don’t realize it’s even happening, because the changes are so incremental and then — bam — you hear the numbers and it’s hard not to be impressed with what is happening in Watertown.
We often forget that the buildings downtown are not just 100 years old. Many of them are going on 150 years old. These are building that have served the business community and local consumers for a long time, and some of them are in need of serious resuscitation.
But the Main Street Program helps not only dress up the fronts of the building, but also the insides. It serve as a catalyst to help with code and safety violations, too, so the changes are not just skin deep, but improvements that are more meaningful.
One of the key parts about rejuvenating downtown is to bring people back to downtown to live, work and play. These renovations are often creating second-story living areas, which, in the right circumstances, can be attractive to higher-end tenants who want to live in a community where they can walk to restaurants, shops and entertainment. This is another stride in that vital direction.
One of the great things about this city is that everyone works together so well. The Main Street Program works with the Redevelopment Authority, works with the city, works with the chamber and works with the private sector and so many other entities to get things done. It’s really quite amazing how so many agencies work in concert behind the scenes. And more often than not, the Main Street Program is the lynchpin in the process.
So, for instance, when the city finds code violations, and the landlords are in a spot, the Main Street Program can help line up redesigns for the building, arrange for financing and help guide landlords through the process. In theory, everyone wins in this scenario. Disheveled buildings are made safer and get restored, which attracts more investors and business interests, which raises property values, and leads to more improvements and before long you have a vibrant downtown.
The development of the Town Square and the library and other projects only add to this upward spiral. Think of it like tucking away money for a home remodeling project. You don’t notice a few dollars here and a few dollars there, but before you know it, the piggybank is full and ready to spend on that project.
That is exactly what is happening in Watertown. Building by building, step by step, the betterment of this very long stretch of downtown is accelerating. One day it will take off like a freight train. And we can all say we were there when the Main Street Program, and so many other organizations, made it happen in downtown Watertown.
