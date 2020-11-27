The news this week was sad to hear, that Breselows was reaching the end of the line, after more than 13 years, and was putting its grocery store property in Watertown up for sale.
Almost everyone can fondly remember the era when the corner grocery store was the hub of the community. You got your groceries and ran into familiar faces, either shopping alongside you in the aisles or behind the counters. It’s part of what made the community the community.
Breselows was just like that. In a world of bigger stores and even bigger behemoths online, there’s something comforting about a shop where everybody knows your name, where everything seems so much more accessible.
But the grocery industry is brutally cutthroat. Stores operate on single-digit margins that would almost instantly shut down most other kinds of businesses. The only way they can survive on those razor-thin margins is to have a lot of volume. You need a lot of shoppers coming through your doors or you are dead.
Despite those odds, Breselows managed to keep things together, even faced with at least three other grocery stores in town that were much larger.
But then the dominoes began to fall. Major road construction changed driving habits for the short term, and after the roads reopened, those customers never returned. The new Kwik Trip up the street siphoned even more Breselows business after it opened.
After a catastrophic freezer failure, the store got a little boost when winning lottery tickets were purchased there last year and the state gave the shop something akin to a hefty commission as a result. There are not many for-profit businesses that are loved so much that the community rises up to hold a fundraiser for it, but that happened to Breselows — or almost did until the pandemic plowed those plans under, too. The end was getting near.
For months, it has been a waiting game, as everybody’s favorite neighborhood grocery sported empty shelves and hoped customers would overlook the dwindling inventory because the customer service was so good.
But that can only go so long. As people in the grocery business will lament, once you become branded as a “bread and milk store,” a place to shop just for last minute impulse purchases, the end of the line is near. You can’t muster enough volume to keep things going.
Dennis Breselow and his family are putting the place up for sale. It’s possible a white knight will come forward and save the community grocery store or open something similar, but those odds are long.
With a location right along the river, probably the most valuable asset the family sits on is its real estate. It’s right on the fringe of downtown and could be a prime location for a lot of things from housing to perhaps a multi-use development.
We all want to root for the underdog. Who would not want Breselows to succeed?
In many ways, this news was not news at all, because we could all see it coming. Instead the announcement was just a sad realization that this era of Watertown was coming to a close.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.