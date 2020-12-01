Good leaders are not people who don't make mistakes or who don't endure misfortune. They are people who lead by example and try to do the right thing, even when that is not easy.
Please add Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann to the list. His decision recently to come forward and tell the world about his plight with COVID-19 was just another example of the character he has shown before.
Only days before the interview, Oppermann was literally clinging to life at the hospital. His breathing was labored and it was entirely clear that he was going to win the battle with the novel coronavirus. Thankfully for all of us, he did.
He made a promise, from his hospital bed, that he was going to get the message out to Jefferson County, and the areas around it, that this virus is merciless and will take you to your knees.
There's been a lot of hype since the pandemic began that COVID was just like the flu, that it was a hoax or some other shenanigans. There were some people who looked at your funny if you wore a masks, refused to shake hands or even acknowledged the virus existed at all. It was almost like if you pretended it wasn't there it would just go away, by shear force of will alone.
So there were political consequences to coming out on this topic and telling the world that not only is it real, but it's scary as hell. His decision took courage.
We are deep into the pandemic now and, frankly, all this social distancing and mask wearing and lack of normalcy is wearying, uncomfortable and unnatural. How many of us have harbored secret fantasies to discard the mask and just give in.
But reading about Oppermann helped jolt us all back to reality. Sure, you can roll the dice, if you so choose and disregard the rules, but do you want to play dice with your own life (or the lives of others), or risk having long-term debilitating diseases because following the rules was too inconvenient?
Reporter Steve Sharp's story detailed at great length all of the possible places Oppermann could have been exposed to COVID-19. To be honest, he was far from careful. There were a lot of opportunities when he could have been exposed. But the truth is, it only takes on tiny droplet to infect you, and even the most careful of us could get it at any point. Taking precautions only improves your odds, but it does not prevent your infection.
The point is not to call out Oppermann for not being careful enough. The point is to laud him for admitting that he learned his lesson and that he wants others to know, too, that being careful is the only way to go.
Coming back after a bout with COVID is a bit like Jimmy Stewart. When you suddenly find yourself within an inch of your life, you start to realize that life after COVID will be "A Wonder Life." Once we get the vaccine, and it appears to be months away, we all want to say that. We just have to hang on a few more months.
Dale Oppermann might not truly be George Bailey, but the lessons he taught us are just as resonant. Thanks Dale for stepping up for all of us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.