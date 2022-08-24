Last month, I had the opportunity to go on radio to talk about a major issue impacting our communities: professional licensure delays. Even those that aren’t directly impacted by this problem are experiencing secondary impacts, such as longer waits for healthcare appointments, and lower access to services.
On radio with me was Katie Hughes, Associate Dean of Health with Moraine Park Technical College. She was able to give listeners a clear picture of the impact this is having on our students and how that hurts employers and patients in our community. When students aren’t even being given authorization to take the required nursing exam, followed by further delays with obtaining their license, it hurts their financial wellbeing, prevents healthcare agencies from staffing appropriately, and causes delays in patient care.
These professional licensure delays are simply one more example of Governor Evers’ failed leadership. Agency after agency has incompetently served Wisconsinites — including the Department of Workforce Development unemployment insurance debacle; the Department of Veterans Affairs’ negligent care for those who have served our country; and the Department of Health Services (DHS) failure to protect elderly residents, to name a few.
While Governor Evers’ Administration has tried to blame the problem on a lack of money and resources, their narrative just doesn’t add up. Millions of dollars have been doled out to the Department of Safety and Professional Services — and other agencies — to improve staffing and technology. But it’s been months and our students, who are eager to put their new skills and knowledge to use serving their fellow Wisconsinites, continue to experience delays.
As Governor Evers and DSPS continue to bury their heads in the sand, Wisconsinites are suffering from their failures. As Katie said it best, “at a time of nationwide nursing shortage, this is simply unacceptable.”
State Representative Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) serves the 39th Assembly District, representing parts of Dodge and Washington County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.