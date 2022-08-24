Last month, I had the opportunity to go on radio to talk about a major issue impacting our communities: professional licensure delays. Even those that aren’t directly impacted by this problem are experiencing secondary impacts, such as longer waits for healthcare appointments, and lower access to services.

On radio with me was Katie Hughes, Associate Dean of Health with Moraine Park Technical College. She was able to give listeners a clear picture of the impact this is having on our students and how that hurts employers and patients in our community. When students aren’t even being given authorization to take the required nursing exam, followed by further delays with obtaining their license, it hurts their financial wellbeing, prevents healthcare agencies from staffing appropriately, and causes delays in patient care.

