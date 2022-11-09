How much does it cost to copy one piece of paper?
If you ask records custodians in Wisconsin, many will tell you 25 cents. At least that’s what they charge.
Is that number accurate? Commercial printers charge half that for small jobs, and bulk printing jobs can get as low as two cents per page. One would assume that they are making a profit, even at this low rate. So why do some public officials charge so much?
Most custodians haven’t actually calculated their per-page costs. That price likely goes back to the Attorney General’s Compliance Guide, which until 2018 said that “anything in excess of $0.25 cents may be suspect.” Custodians saw that as permission to charge up to 25 cents, so many did.
But state law says custodians can only charge the “actual, necessary and direct cost of reproduction.”
What does that mean? It means they can’t make a profit. It means they should be looking at what they actually pay for supplies, using receipts. It means the costs they charge must bear a direct relationship with those they incur.
Sometimes, I hear custodians say that 25 cents includes the cost of labor. But no court has ever ruled labor can be included in a copying charge.
And commercial printers—including labor, supplies, overhead, and a profit—charge half that. If it really costs governments 25 cents to print every piece of paper, they should contract those services out and save taxpayers huge amounts of money.
So if you request paper records and a government custodian tries to charge you 25 cents per page, push back. Show them the attorney general guidance and ask to see their actual receipts for paper and ink or toner.
Your Right to Know is a monthly column distributed by the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, a group dedicated to open government. Council member Tom Kamenick is the president and founder of the Wisconsin Transparency Project.
