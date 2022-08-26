VERONA, Wis. — There’s nothing small about Epic Systems, the Verona-based digital health records pioneer.

Certainly not its 1,048-acre campus and nearly 30 buildings, or its 12,361 total employees (11,000 in Verona alone) hailing from 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and 96 countries, or its 621 customers in the United States and 15 countries.

