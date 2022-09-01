President Biden’s plan to cancel billions in federal student loan debt is like a piñata: You can attack it from any angle and find some reward. In short, people making less than $125,000 will get $10,000 of their debt forgiven, no strings attached. Recipients of needs-based Pell Grants will see up to $20,000 erased.
It might be a stretch to say this order is literally lawless, but it’s close. The White House claims the 2003 Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act gives Biden unchecked authority to cancel student debt (a power even Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said he doesn’t have). The HEROES Act, passed in the wake of 9/11, was meant to help military personnel and others with student debt relief in wartime or national emergencies. Congress surely didn’t intend to give the president unilateral power to erase all civilian student loans as he sees fit.
Canceling student debt, long an obsession of progressives, is seriously regressive. According to the nonpartisan Penn Wharton Budget Model, more than 6 in 10 beneficiaries of the $10,000 blanket forgiveness are in the top 60% of the income distribution.
But that’s just a snapshot. Many of those recipients are young people just starting their careers. Why a middle-aged sanitation worker struggling with car payments or a near-retirement supermarket cashier with a mortgage are less deserving of debt relief than a young lawyer or members of Congress with student loan debt is a mystery to me.
Biden also crows dubiously that he’s a zealous fighter of both inflation and the deficit. But Jason Furman, President Obama’s top economic adviser, argues that Biden’s move in “pouring roughly half trillion dollars of gasoline on the inflationary fire that is already burning is reckless.”
What offends me most, however, isn’t the bad policy. It’s the partisan cynicism married to glib sanctimony that this is a morally heroic policy. Contrary to a lot of progressive rhetoric, most young Americans don’t have student debt, not least because most young Americans didn’t go to college at all.
But the Democratic Party, having only recently disabused itself of the idea it can simply ride the demographic growth of nonwhite voters to a permanent majority, now sees its future as the party of the college educated, including white college graduates, who’ve emerged as an indispensable bloc for Democrats.
And now Biden, who campaigned and won on his claim to be a unifying moderate, is caving to this stuff, undoubtedly with the hope to boost turnout among younger voters, who often sit out midterms.
There are any number of ways to provide targeted relief to the college-debt-burdened working poor and to reform the runaway inflation in higher ed costs. But Biden’s proposal isn’t aimed at solving problems. It’s aimed at creating, and catering to, a constituency.
