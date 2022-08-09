As parents prepare to send their children back to school, many will have made decisions about their child’s education that will not only put them on a different trajectory, but also impact the public education system, which is being used in too many districts to indoctrinate more than educate.

Stories about drag queens in kindergarten, forcing students to use preferred pronouns, biological boys who say they are transgender using locker rooms and showers once reserved for girls, along with the pandemic which convinced growing numbers of parents that home schooling worked better – all of these are prompting an exodus of parents and now teachers from public schools.

Load comments