Last week, there was a lot of big news coming out of Madison. The Republican-controlled legislature passed a budget that had more votes of approval than any budget in a generation. Our republican-crafted plan gained bipartisan support and sent $3.4 billion back to the taxpayers while also making significant investments in priorities they have indicated are important to them. The budget also transferred hundreds of millions to the state’s rainy-day fund and spent within our means, ensuring Wisconsin will be in a strong position for future budgets.
This is all good news, and I am glad the coverage has been so positive- because this budget does great things for the people of Wisconsin. But all this positive news coverage has also been overshadowed by something else that happened last week that deserves significant attention. During budget deliberations in the Assembly, Gov. Tony Evers vetoed legislation which would have ensured we get Wisconsin back to work right now.
This bill passed both the Assembly and the Senate and would have ended the additional unemployment benefits that are still being provided by the federal government. Similar legislation has already been enacted in well over 20 other states and is common-sense. This veto shows just how out of touch Governor Evers is with the average resident of Wisconsin and shows that he has a poor understanding of what is currently happening with our economy.
Before the pandemic, there were just over 40,000 people on continuing unemployment claims. As of late June, there are still over 100,000 on state or federal unemployment benefits. This is happening as businesses and manufacturing groups across the state are begging for workers, many offering sign on bonuses just to get people in the door for an interview.
Evers is out of touch with small business owners and the people who are working hard to keep our economy moving. He would rather people stay at home and out of the workforce than join the multitude of states who have already passed similar legislation, putting Wisconsin at a competitive disadvantage.
This is unfortunate, but the budget crafted by Republicans is designed to boost our workforce and get more money back into the hands of individuals, families, and businesses across the state. Our investments in the people, not government, will hopefully prove far more important for Wisconsin’s economy in the future than the Governor’s continued missteps. This budget will keep Wisconsin’s economy moving forward.
State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, represents the 39th Assembly District which covers parts of Dodge and Washington counties including the communities of Beaver Dam, Hartford, Juneau, Mayville and surrounding areas.
