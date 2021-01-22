Without exaggeration, I just witnessed the most beautiful sight of my life. At about 8:20 on Wednesday morning, January 20, from our home on Capitol Hill, I watched Marine One circle over Washington and then head to Andrews Air Force Base with the disgraced, soon-to-be former president on board.
What a magic moment. Free at last! A dark cloud suddenly lifted across America and all Americans breathed a sigh of relief as a new, glorious era began.
Which was soon showcased in a magnificent and historic inaugural ceremony filled with so many memorable moments: the rousing Star-Spangled Banner by Lady Gaga in that billowing red skirt; Bernie Sanders’ hand-woven mittens; three former presidents, yukking it up; Mike Pence, sitting all alone in the corner; the first woman and first woman of color taking the oath of office as vice president from the first Latina justice of the Supreme Court.
But that was just the warm-up for this: the electrifying performance of 22-year-old Amanda Gorman, the nation’s first National Youth Poet Laureate and a self-described “skinny black girl, descended from slaves and raised by a single mother.” Nobody better captured the significance of the moment: a new president inaugurated on the very platform desecrated by a Trump mob just two weeks earlier. “But while democracy can be periodically delayed,” she practically sang the words, “it can never be permanently defeated.” She deserved the standing ovation she received from the nation’s assembled leaders.
And it was Joe Biden himself who rose to the occasion with a powerful Inaugural Address that will be remembered, not for any lofty rhetoric, but just for good, common-sense, down-to-earth leveling with the American people: After the division of the last four years, Biden’s vote of confidence in America and call-to-arms was just the message Americans needed to hear. “This is a great nation and we are a good people,” he reminded us. Yes, we face unbelievable challenges. But first, in order to overcome them, “We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal.” And, rather than sow hatred from the Oval Office, Biden promised he will seek to heal: “My whole soul is in this: Bringing America together. Uniting our people. And uniting our nation.”
No words could better sum up the vast difference between the new administration and the old.
In fact, while this is America’s 59th peaceful transfer of power, it’s by far the most radical. Joe Biden’s assuming the office of president is not just the beginning of a new administration, it’s the beginning of a whole new reality. It is, literally, day and night. It all comes down to this: After four years of a phony, pretender, and faker, we have a real president again.
A man who understands the power and promise of the office. Who wants to unite, not divide; heal, not hate; build up, not tear down. And a man who got down to work right away, signing 15 executive orders and sending major legislation on COVID-19, economic relief and immigration to Congress, accomplishing more on Day One in office than his predecessor did in four years.
We are doubly lucky. First, to have survived the last four years. Second, to welcome a return to normalcy and a president whom we may not agree with all the time, but at least we know is up to the job. It makes be proud to be an American again.
© 2021 Tribune Content Agency LLC
