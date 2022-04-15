BEAVER DAM — Thank you to each of you who reached out to my office this session to share your thoughts, concerns and personal experiences— I would not have been as effective without your valuable input. The thousands of contacts I received shaped my legislative priorities so that they align with what is most important to those in the 39th Assembly District.
Earlier this session, many constituents shared their concerns about Gov. Tony Evers’ attempt to burden hard-working Wisconsinites with his proposed $1 billion tax increase, so I worked with my colleagues to pass a $3.4 billion tax cut—the largest tax cut in state history—so that our residents can keep more hard-earned dollars in their pocket.
I also heard concerns that the workforce shortage and supply chain delays are challenging small businesses and increasing prices for consumers. The expansion of welfare under the Biden and Evers administrations has made it easier for people to stay on the sidelines and out of the workforce, which is why I voted to end enhanced federal unemployment benefits and authored a bill to reinstate work requirements for welfare programs. But these policies alone won’t solve our workforce challenges, so I also supported legislation to re-implement the talent attraction initiative that operated under Gov. Scott Walker to get more people into our state and workforce.
I appreciate the input I received on key issues, which helped me make decisions that best reflect the values of the 39th Assembly District. Several of our community members also shared unique experiences and challenges that were the basis for legislation that I authored.
The Kulczewski family shared how their son Malix was denied the opportunity to receive a heart transplant because he has Down syndrome, so I authored a bill that would change the eligibility factors for an individual with a disability to receive an organ transplant. With the strong advocacy of Tom, Michelle and the entire Kulczewski family, I am proud that our bill is now signed into law as Malix’s Law.
I also worked with District Attorney Kurt Klomberg to introduce legislation that would bring concealing a fetus in line with other similar crimes. This legislation, which fixes a discrepancy in the law brought to light by the Baby Theresa case, ensures the gravity of this crime is reflected by the seriousness of the penalty.
I am proud of everything we’ve accomplished this session for the 39th Assembly District and the people of Wisconsin. I value the input I received from those that have contacted me, which has made a difference for our community and our state. I look forward to hearing more thoughts and ideas on the issues facing our state in the months ahead.
State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, represents the 39th Assembly District which covers parts of Dodge and Washington counties including the communities of Beaver Dam, Hartford, Juneau, Mayville and surrounding areas.
