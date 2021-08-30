A year ago this past week, we all watched in horror as violence, looting, and unrest overtook Kenosha. We remember the footage- neighborhoods were looted, businesses were burned to the ground, and the city suffered violent disruption night after night. At a time when our state needed strong leadership to guide us through unprecedented times, Wisconsinites were left to wonder- where was our governor? When offered help by the president, he turned it down. When pleas for assistance flooded in from locals, he waited days to use his office to even declare a state of emergency. At a time where one of our cities was literally burning to the ground, where was Gov. Tony Evers? Sadly, this isn’t the only example of Governor Evers’ willingness to ignore public safety and turn his back on law enforcement. Earlier this month, the legislature sent the governor a bipartisan bill that would have reduced state funding to municipalities who slashed funding for their police departments. A day after the bill arrived at his desk, Governor Evers quietly vetoed it, signaling his support for municipalities across Wisconsin to defund the police. At a time when crime is running rampant throughout our communities, cutting police departments is certainly not what’s best for Wisconsin families.
I supported this common-sense legislation because over the past year, we’ve witnessed leaders in at least two Wisconsin cities consider proposals to defund the police. These two cities, Madison and Milwaukee, both saw cases of homicide rise by over 85% over the course of a year. As more and more municipalities explore policies that ultimately put our communities at risk, we need a governor who is going to side with the families of Wisconsin. This was an opportunity to show law enforcement that we weren’t going to sit on the sidelines as radicals from Madison and Milwaukee proposed slashing their budgets. We want to give them the tools and resources they need to be successful. Unfortunately, I can’t say the same for our governor.
I ran for office because I wanted to continue to make our area a great place to live, work and raise a family. Part of doing so means supporting those who put their lives at risk everyday to make sure our streets are safe and our kids can grow up in strong communities. I’m proud to stand with law enforcement and the tireless work they do day in and day out to make that happen. I just wish our governor felt the same.
State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, represents the 39th Assembly District which covers parts of Dodge and Washington counties including the communities of Beaver Dam, Hartford, Juneau, Mayville and surrounding areas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.