The inmate population at state adult prisons recently breached the 20,000 threshold for the first time since January, according to Department of Corrections data reviewed by WisPolitics.com in late September.
Those familiar with the matter say that number is growing because courts are speeding up their processing of criminal cases closer to pre-pandemic speeds, DOC’s intake limitations have been lifted and further legislation is needed to address the state’s criminal justice system.
The inmate population is still lower than pre-pandemic levels. Jan. 8 was the last time DOC reported the population was over 20,000.
At the start of 2020, the adult inmate count was 23,392, according to DOC numbers. The population dipped to 22,892 in April 2020 as the pandemic took hold.
The lowest population DOC has reported since the pandemic was 19,347 on May 14.
DOC spokesman John Beard told WisPolitics.com this year’s increase is likely caused by the department lifting restrictions on the number of inmates transferred from county jails, among other things.
Beard also said the department is doing its best to enroll inmates in revocation and early release programs, but DOC does not control which inmates are eligible to leave the facilities.
He added that the previous drop in the prison population was largely caused by pandemic-related restrictions on inmate intakes and transfers.
DOC numbers show 11 active positive COVID-19 cases in their facilities statewide. The department-wide fully vaccinated rate is 72.9%, and more than 83% of inmates are at least partially vaccinated.’
Beard added DOC has worked with county officials to clear a backlog of inmate transfers from county jails to state facilities and the department “has gradually returned to standard, pre-pandemic intake numbers.”
While Gov. Evers’ moratorium on new inmates ended June 1 last year, Beard said DOC still limited intake numbers based on COVID-19 infection severity throughout the pandemic.
UW Law School Clinical Professor Emeritus Kenneth Streit told WisPolitics.com the main reason for the increase is DOC again starting to receive inmates from county jails.
Streit added that many of the new inmates adding to the population are coming from county jails, where they were held while DOC had intake limitations.
A June Legislative Fiscal Bureau memo pointed out a backlog of over 8,000 open criminal cases in Dane County. More than 3,000 suspects were awaiting official criminal charges in Milwaukee County at the time of the report’s release.
An LFB analyst told WisPolitics.com the number of pending felony cases on June 30 increased by 8,876 compared to the same date last year.
Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, said the third major factor driving the rising population numbers is the Legislature, which he said hasn’t advanced reforms needed to reverse the trend.
The Speaker’s Task Force on Racial Disparities and the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety generated a series of bills signed into law by Evers earlier this year that aim to address policing and the criminal justice system.
The peak population for at least the last two decades was in June 2019, with 23,559 adult inmates, according to a Wisconsin Policy Forum budget briefing.
Goyke also said he has been working to push his fellow legislators to pass reform measures similar to other states, using Louisiana as an example, to bring reincarceration numbers down.
Goyke said reincarcerated individuals greatly contribute to the overall population number and he wants to change that.
For more, visit WisPolitics.com
The Capitol Report is written by editorial staff at WisPolitics.com, a nonpartisan, Madison-based news service that specializes in coverage of government and politics, and is distributed for publication by members of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association.
