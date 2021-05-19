Four months after he left office, the impact of Donald Trump is receding.
Compared to several years ago, research has shown that Americans are becoming less beholden to nativist thinking, with fewer people believing true Americans are native-born, English-speaking, Christian and embrace American culture and traditions.
Maybe Americans just got tired of hating each other. Maybe those much-maligned “Hollywood elites” and pro athletes who refused to stay in their prescribed lane deserve a fist bump for the assist. Whatever the reason, the difference between 2016 and today is stark, according to a recently released study from Pew Research Center called “Views About National Identity Becoming More Inclusive in U.S., Western Europe.”
A majority of Americans, two-thirds of those surveyed, believe that immigrants want to assimilate, up from 54% in 2018. More people today also believe the nation will be better off in the future as it continues to evolve its culture and traditions. (Move over ketchup, salsa is in the house!) And more people think it’s a bigger problem when people do not see discrimination where it exists, rather than being worried about instances of people seeing it when it’s not there.
These are just a few examples of the attitudinal shifts visible through Pew’s data. The nonprofit has mapped out the ideological divides that drive our most volatile political battles: what it means to be an American, who is and who isn’t. The study represents an easing up of more restrictive mindsets, offering some evidence that as a country, we might be more ready to realistically embrace what we’ve always been: largely a nation of immigrants.
Different periods in most countries’ labor and civil rights history coincide with shifting attitudes toward newcomers. For example, in times of high unemployment, political upheaval, rising inflation and uncertainty, scapegoats are often made of immigrants. North America does not have a lock on that pattern, not by a longshot. However, Trump effectively churned those waters, filling his now-banned Twitter account with racist dog whistles too numerous and offensive to repeat. But the social media app, and most Americans, finally reached their breaking point with this kind of discourse.
When surveyed, Americans said the things that made them most proud are our freedom, right to vote, opportunity, history, education, diversity and sports. And the things that made Americans most ashamed are the opioid epidemic, racism, “political correctness” and Donald Trump.
The study also found that only four in 10 Americans believe “people should be careful what they say to avoid offending others,” with a majority (57%) saying people today are “too easily offended by what others say.”
Being ashamed of both political correctness and Trump, who denounced political correctness countless times during his campaign and presidency, seems contradictory. As does celebrating our country’s diversity but not being concerned about the potentially offensive language we use.
These gray areas illustrate just how difficult it is for today’s leaders to know where to draw the line. Republicans are already struggling in real time with how to handle Trump’s past rhetoric.
This Pew study was released shortly before the GOP ousted Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo) from her party leadership position for continuing the push back against the Trump-fermented lie that he actually won the election. This happened the same day that Attorney General Merrick Garland delivered a stern warning to a Senate committee studying domestic terrorism about the insurrection Trump stoked on Jan. 6: “I have not seen a more dangerous threat to democracy than the invasion of the Capitol.”
The Republican party is currently battling its own internal fight. It’s determining how much of Trump’s divisive language it wants to cling to and how much it’s brave enough to leave behind. Based on the snapshot of America in Pew’s study, there’s cause to believe that many Americans are ready to move on.
© 2021 Tribune Content Agency LLC
