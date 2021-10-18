By Rep. Mark Born and Sen. John Jagler
Often times, the best legislation we pass in Madison comes from the people in our communities, focused on solving the problems that they are experiencing. This means being in the district, listening to our constituents about the challenges they’re facing, and learning how we can use our roles as your elected officials to help you and your family.
Last year, we were contacted by Tom and Michelle Kulczewski from Brownsville who wanted to share their story of how their son Malix was denied the opportunity for an organ transplant. After hearing their story, we knew something needed to be done. We couldn’t let what happened to the Kulczewski’s continue to happen to other families across Wisconsin. Organ transplants save lives, and those with disabilities should be granted this opportunity, too.
When Malix was born with a heart condition, he was given only a year to live if they didn’t seek medical intervention. Tom and Michelle discussed care options with their medical team, who informed them that because of vague language in the law, and the fact that Malix has Down syndrome – a disability unrelated to his heart condition – he would not be eligible for an organ transplant. It was unfathomable to the Kulczewski’s that their other three children would have been afforded this option, but because Malix has a disability, he would not.
Fortunately, Malix survived a lengthy and risky surgery to repair his heart and is still with us today. His family shares that he is “an absolute blessing to all that he meets, full of energy, life and love.” But Tom and Michelle were unsettled to know this could happen to other families, and reached out to us to work on changing the law.
After learning of their situation, we introduced a bill that prevents individuals from being denied an organ transplant because of their disability. Of critical importance, the bill requires a physician to consider whether the individual has a support system that will assist in complying with post-transplant medical requirements—an important factor in determining one’s eligibility for organ transplantation. Closing these loopholes and fixing the law will help ensure individuals with disabilities are afforded the same consideration for life-saving medical care as those without disabilities.
Individuals with disabilities are valuable members of our communities, but the way current law is written, they are treated differently. We are proud to author this critical bill that will have a meaningful impact for people all across our state. We’re so grateful that the Kulczewski’s reached out to us and shared their story. Passing this bill will put a stop to these devastating situations.
Submitted by State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, and State Sen. John Jagler, R-Watertown.
