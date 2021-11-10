Last month, I had the opportunity to join my Assembly colleagues in recognizing first responders from across Wisconsin during the First Responder of the Year Award ceremony, including one from right here in the 39th Assembly District. First responders are part of the backbone of our communities—they run into the line of danger to help keep our citizens safe, and we owe a great deal of gratitude to these individuals for the sacrifices they make for their communities.
The First Responder of the Year Award, created by the Wisconsin Assembly in 2019, identifies the brave men and women that serve as emergency services personnel. Earlier this fall, I began accepting nominations for first responders in the 39th Assembly District that go above and beyond—and I was pleased by the number of recommendations I received to honor these incredible individuals that provide critical services to our community. Our area is fortunate to be served by so many selfless and dedicated first responders.
I am grateful for the service of all of the nominees, but I could only select one recipient. Of the nominations I received, Debbie Bintzler of Lomira was selected to be the First Responder of the Year for the 39th Assembly District. Debbie has logged a significant number of first responder hours during her volunteer service with the Lomira Fire Department. Prior to his passing in 2017, Debbie completed many hours of her service with her late husband, Bruce. Together, they were awarded Citizen of the Year by the Lomira Chamber of Commerce for their contributions to the community.
In addition, Debbie has increased local blood drives through her role as blood drive coordinator for the American Red Cross. She also participates and leads church and community mission trips to locations in Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and New Jersey. It is clear that Debbie is well-deserving of the First Responder of the Year Award.
I was glad to join my colleagues in recognizing the accomplishments of Debbie and first responders from across the state, but our acknowledgment of their critical importance goes further than awards. We invested significant funds in the budget for EMS, because we know it takes resources to keep our communities safe. A few of the key investments made by Republicans include over $16 million in the biennium to increase the Medicaid reimbursement rate for ambulance services and nearly half of a million dollars for the EMS funding assistance program, which provides annual grants to all public ambulance service providers.
Ultimately, Assembly Republicans know that these investments mean safer neighborhoods and stronger service delivery. I was proud to join my colleagues in fighting for these funds to bolster our EMS and strengthen our communities.
State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, represents the 39th Assembly District which covers parts of Dodge and Washington counties including the communities of Beaver Dam, Hartford, Juneau, Mayville and surrounding areas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.