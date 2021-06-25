Ads are getting disturbing
Dear Editor:
I am glad that my television remote has a mute button that cancels out the sound and not the picture. Those ads are getting disturbing. The same sound — same picture. Day after day and night after night.
Maybe someone will make them like cartoons — different every week, and music the ear enjoys. Kids may also like them. They would be cheaper to make.
Looking for a job? Have you noticed the help wanted signs? Some places will train you. The military is a good place. They cover the land, sea and air.
A person is like a key finding a lock that opens the job he likes and can do.
Harold Sack Jr.
Lowell
