Again and again, we have heard from Gov. Tony Evers that the only way to fund our health care priorities was through welfare expansion. He proposed a massive $91 billion budget that would have put 90,000 more people on government-run programs and imposed over $1 billion in taxes on families and businesses. For the second time since Evers took office, Republicans have passed a health care budget that proves you don’t have to do either of these things to make significant investments in health care. We approved a budget that invests hundreds of millions more in our healthcare system without expanding welfare or raising taxes.
Wisconsin’s health care system was put to the test over the last year, especially our long-term care facilities, hospitals, and vulnerable populations. In this budget, we sought to invest heavily in each of these areas, funding programs and systems that are needed so Wisconsin can continue to have high-quality health care for all residents.
Nursing homes and assisted living facilities were hit particularly hard throughout the pandemic. These facilities and their staff worked tirelessly to keep residents safe while they were isolated from family and friends. The long-term care industry has also struggled with persistent staffing issues as they try to compete against other areas of the private sector and now extra unemployment benefits from the federal government. With these factors in mind, Republicans in the legislature went above and beyond the Governor’s proposal. We invested $440 million in long-term facilities with nearly $290 million of that going directly to those in the workforce who care for the elderly and disabled.
Hospital systems were also put to the test over the last year — being on the frontlines of the pandemic and fighting to keep everyone safe in their facilities. That is why Legislative Republicans invested over $100 million more in our hospitals that care for a disproportionate share of low-income individuals. About two-thirds of the hospitals in Wisconsin will qualify for this critical funding which will ensure they continue to provide high-quality healthcare to everyone who walks through their doors.
Before COVID-19, substance abuse and mental illness were on the rise, and have been made worse by the pressures of the pandemic as many individuals faced isolation. In this health care budget, Republicans specifically invested in programs that assist those struggling with substance abuse and individuals in crisis. We set money aside for programs that will help with methamphetamine addiction, as well as medication-assisted treatment.
We also set aside $10 million for a future program that will help those who are in crisis get the appropriate treatment they need. These investments will pay dividends in the future, as we seek to help those who are struggling to cope with addiction and mental illness.
This health care budget invested in all citizens of Wisconsin. From the elderly to new mothers, to those living with substance abuse issues, this budget kept everyone in mind without expanding welfare programs and imposing big tax hikes on the hard-working people of Wisconsin. Once again, Republicans are leading, proving that you can make significant investments in health care without expanding welfare and raising taxes.
State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, represents the 39th Assembly District which covers parts of Dodge and Washington counties including the communities of Beaver Dam, Hartford, Juneau, Mayville and surrounding areas.
