Many Republicans are rightfully gleeful over the mask dysphoria being suffered by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, the high TV priestess of the establishment left.
But as they ridicule her for mask neurosis, I wonder if they’ve blocked from their own memories that “mushroom cloud” argument for the establishment Republican war in Iraq. The mushroom cloud, like today’s COVID-19 masks that are often sodden and clutched like religious relics, was a symbol. And such symbols are used in the politics of fear.
Maddow recently admitted she was disoriented and confused after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s abrupt announcement that fully vaccinated Americans no longer needed to wear masks:
“I feel like I’m going to have to rewire myself so that when I see someone out in the world not wearing a mask, I don’t instantly think, ‘You are a threat, or you are selfish or you are a COVID denier and you definitely haven’t been vaccinated.’ I mean, we’re going to have to rewire the way we look at each other.”
I’ve mocked Maddow in the past, but her comments here were stunningly refreshing in their honesty.
Thoughtful people of good will on both the left and the right understand the politics of fear. So do the manipulative cynics seeking to exploit it.
In blue states generally, the masks during COVID-19 shutdowns became a totem of that fear, and of political fealty in the Democratic campaign to topple former President Donald Trump.
Yet early on in the pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci told Americans that those cloth and paper masks we’d buy in stores were ineffective.
He zigzagged for months on the issue of mask-wearing.
“Whenever you have the threat of a transmissible infection,” Fauci said, “there are varying degrees from understandable to outlandish extrapolations of fear.”
But he did get the fear thing right, didn’t he? And whatever the science, the masks came to be a political symbol.
By wearing one, you signaled that you’re not some immoral, dangerous, self-absorbed conservative, a heretic in need of purging.
President Joe Biden in April said it was our patriotic duty to wear masks.
Even liberal news sites like the Atlantic are publishing pieces questioning why some can’t let go of shutdown policies and mask-wearing. From the article, headlined “The Liberals Who Can’t Quit Lockdown”:
“For this subset, diligence against COVID-19 remains an expression of political identity — even when that means overestimating the disease’s risks or setting limits far more strict than what public-health guidelines permit.”
I prefer to call this Democratic Mask Neurosis. But what of that Republican mushroom cloud used to take us to war.
The mushroom cloud wasn’t a physical object, an icon, like the masks. It was a mantra calling Americans to spill their blood and treasure on the sands of Iraq. And President George W. Bush’s once “humble” foreign policy was transformed in ways that destabilized the Middle East, even to today.
In early September 2002, then-Vice President Dick Cheney — father of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney — appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” to falsely accuse Iraq of developing nuclear weapons to add to its chemical and biological stockpiles — those weapons of mass destruction that were never found.
Many of us bit down on that one at the beginning. I did, to my shame.
But I learned a lesson about how people are herded, through politics and media and the expert use of fear.
And I promised myself then that I would never forget it, or how that the politics of fear often are followed by destructive government power.
Like those generational wars. Like the loss of privacy and the rise of the surveillance state after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Like the sporadic and at times nonsensical suspension of civil liberties during the pandemic: You could protest in the streets maskless but couldn’t go to church.
Fear is used to push policies the American people would not otherwise accept.
Once we wed ourselves to the totems of fear, we’re easily herded like cattle toward the chutes. Too many like it that way.
© 2021 Tribune Content Agency LLC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.