As 2021 draws to a close, many of us find ourselves reflecting on the year—while COVID-19 has continued to dominate many headlines, there are many good things to focus on. The United States brought home the most medals of any country in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and third most medals in the Paralympic Games; SpaceX had a historic, successful launch of an all-civilian crew into space; and a groundbreaking vaccine for malaria was approved. And, of course, the Milwaukee Bucks brought home the NBA Championship Title for Wisconsin in July.
While thinking about the highlights of the past year, I have also been reflecting on all of the work that the Legislature has done to serve the people of Wisconsin. Since the beginning of the legislative session in January, the Assembly has introduced 779 bills and 125 resolutions, covering a wide range of topics that address the challenges Wisconsin citizens, local governments and businesses are facing.
Our proposals aim to support our farmers and agriculture industry; reduce workforce shortages; combat elder abuse; bolster election integrity; improve public safety; and tackle numerous other issues in our communities.
While I am proud of the work that the Legislature has done to fight for our constituents, it’s disappointing that many of these initiatives haven’t become law, because Gov. Tony Evers is intent on vetoing Republicans’ good ideas. Starting with Assembly Bill 1, which would have provided more COVID-19 relief, Evers showed he had no intentions of working with the Legislature.
Following his veto of AB 1, Evers has gone on to reject 44 of the 162 proposals brought to his desk—many of which had bipartisan support in the Legislature. His vetoes denied increasing mental health bed capacity, improving reading readiness for our schoolkids, reducing taxes on individuals and businesses, increasing the security of our elections and many other supports for our communities. In total, the governor has vetoed over a quarter of legislative proposals that have made it to his desk this session.
In fact, over his entire term in office, the governor has vetoed over one in five bills that the Legislature has sent to him—meaning he has, by far, the highest veto-to-enactment ratio of any governor in Wisconsin history.
It’s frustrating that the needs of our communities aren’t being addressed because of the governor’s hasty veto pen, but I will keep fighting for the people of the 39th Assembly District to make sure that when we look back at this time next year, we find even more to be positive about.
State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, represents the 39th Assembly District which covers parts of Dodge and Washington counties including the communities of Beaver Dam, Hartford, Juneau, Mayville and surrounding areas.
