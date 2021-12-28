If you were appalled by the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, don’t lull yourself to sleep thinking of it as “one and done.” The latest issue of the Atlantic warns that Jan. 6 was just a warm-up for what’s to come.
In its mind-blowing lead article – “Trump’s next coup is already underway”— political writer Barton Gellman details how Trump and his supporters are at work “to ensure that whether or not Trump wins at the polls, state-by-state, he will be named president-elect.”
They’re doing so at several levels: banning or limiting vote-by-mail; reducing the number of polling places; cutting back on early voting; drawing new political boundaries making it impossible for a Democrat to win; and, most ominously, empowering state legislatures to overturn the popular vote and send their own slate of electors to Congress. As Gellman sums it up: “What’s happening is that Trump and his people are going around the country searching for every obstacle that prevented him from overturning the last election— and pulling that obstacle up from the roots.”
The word “coup,” of course, is a loaded military and political word. In an interview for my podcast (the Bill Press Pod), Gellman denied he was exaggerating by using the word “coup” to make a point.
“I think there’s ample evidence that Trump tried to overthrow the lawful election of 2020,” Gellman insisted. And not only that. “I think I’m writing very precisely about what’s happening now. There is a candidate and a party in this country that is not prepared to lose an election.”
Will the next attempted coup, like the last, include violence? Perhaps not, Gellman observes. For now, attempts to fix the next election depend more on subversion. But, he hastens to add, Trump supporters don’t necessarily rule out violence.
Gellman notes a recent University of Chicago survey in which 21 million Americans agreed with two statements: one, the 2020 election was stolen; two, violence is justified to restore Trump to the White House. Leading Gellman to conclude: “Trump has created the first mass political movement in favor of violence that we’ve had for 100 years in this country. The last one was in the 1920’s, when the second KKK arose.”
I was glad to hear Gellman reference the KKK because, even though few talk about it, there’s no doubt that Trump’s movement is fueled by racism, the same racism that sent white supremacists into the streets of Charlottesville chanting “the Jews shall not replace us.”
Police reports show that a large percentage of the Jan. 6 armed mob came from counties in which the white percentage of the population was declining. Loss of power, Barton concludes, “seems to have driven many of them to Washington.” Unlikely angry, young, unemployed people of color we usually associate with armed protests, those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 were of median age 42, white, middle-class, employed, white collar, prosperous and well-educated. This is no false alarm. As a nation, we are, in fact, facing a clear and present danger: a direct assault on our democracy, led by a former president, with the acquiescence of Republicans in Congress and the state legislatures and likely support in the Supreme Court. As President Biden described it last week at a DNC holiday celebration, “it’s a sinister combination of voter suppression and election subversion. It’s un-American, it’s un-democratic, it’s unpatriotic and, sadly, it is not unprecedented.”
As scary as that is, according to Gellman, the scariest part is that most Americans don’t realize what’s going on and those who do, starting with Biden and Democrats in Congress, are either looking at it in disbelief or not doing enough about it.
At the local level, Gellman urges, people should pay more attention to elections for election supervisor, state representatives, state senators, and secretary of state because “Republicans are putting a tremendous amount of effort into infiltrating and taking over these institutions.”
On the national level, Gellman argues, Democrats in Congress must end or modify the filibuster to ensure passage of the Voting Rights Bill to set national standards for extended voting rights and nullify Republican efforts to gut them.
Gellman’s warning reminded me of the famous story of Ben Franklin. Asked by a bystander what form of government the constitutional convention had decided on, Franklin famously observed: “a republic, if you can keep it.” More than ever before, it’s now up to us to prove we can.
