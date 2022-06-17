School is out and the official start of summer is nearly here. If your family is like mine, the next few months will include extra time spent together enjoying all of the outdoor opportunities Wisconsin has to offer during the summer.
Our state is rich with diverse recreational opportunities, like the wineries and coastal towns of Door County, scenic overlooks at Devil’s Lake State Park, countless miles of trails for hiking and biking across the state, and thousands of lakes and rivers. In Wisconsin, there is no shortage of activities for residents and visitors to enjoy. That’s why the Legislature invested in tourism by directing additional funds into marketing our state and strengthening our outdoor recreation industry.
In the most recent budget, Republicans provided over $1.5 million for marketing Wisconsin as a travel destination, including expanding marketing in several other states. These funds will encourage residents from Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, Illinois, and Missouri to travel into Wisconsin, and contribute more to the existing $21 billion tourism industry in our state. This investment will go a long way in telling residents from other states about all of the diverse opportunities Wisconsin has to offer.
We also recognized the extraordinary potential in Wisconsin’s outdoor recreation industry by re-authorizing the Office of Outdoor Recreation so it can continue connecting businesses within the industry and promoting Wisconsin’s outdoor recreational opportunities. As one of the top states in the nation for outdoor-recreation manufacturing, the partnerships being created through this Office are able to strengthen an important industry that contributes nearly $8 billion to Wisconsin’s economy and provides thousands of jobs.
I am proud of the investments we made this session that will ensure our state continues to grow as a tourist destination for visitors and residents. With students on summer break and temperatures heating up, it’s a great time for families to enjoy the natural beauty of our state and try something new! The resources that Legislative Republicans have provided will help the tourism industry continue expanding and assist residents and visitors find the countless activities available in Wisconsin this summer.
State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, represents the 39th Assembly District which covers parts of Dodge and Washington counties including the communities of Beaver Dam, Hartford, Juneau, Mayville and surrounding areas.
