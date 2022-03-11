At one time, the U.S. and NATO countries all seem to believe that sanctions would work to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine. They were mistaken.
Now they believe that sanctions will stop Russian President Vladimir Putin. The record would show that the more sanctions the West imposes the faster and harsher Putin has been with his war attacks. He’s now targeting hospitals and infrastructure.
History would show that to push a person into a corner usually results in irrational decisions. The Empire of Japan was trying to advance its influence and control over its Pacific sphere of influence. We detested it.
We used sanctions. We implemented an oil embargo. The sanctions were deemed excessive after the fact, after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, which ultimately led to the military deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans in the Pacific theater of World War II. An unintended consequence.
A recent assessment by our top intelligence officers in a hearing before Congress mentioned that not since the 1960s had Russia issued communications about its potential use of nuclear weapons.
As we all know, America’s use of nuclear weapons ended the war with Japan. Now, maybe the ratcheting up of sanctions can be unraveled slowly to secure peace in Ukraine and the broader region eventually.
But I am very concerned about President Joe Biden’s judgment.
In 1991, then-Senator Biden voted against the use of force during Operation Desert Storm – an effort by the U.S. and its allies to remove Iraqi forces after they invaded neighboring Kuwait. Yet Biden erred in 2003 when he voted in favor of going after Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein over weapons of mass destruction – which were never found. And he also opposed the Navy Seal raid that killed Osama Bin Laden in 2011.
Today, Biden accepts no true blame for his errors. His recent ones include the U.S. exit debacle in Afghanistan as well as his claim that sanctions would prevent a Russian invasion. He denied he ever said the latter.
Conversely, in Biden’s view, everything bad is caused by others – Trump, COVID, and now Putin for energy cost. Well, the public does not allow him to get away with this as the vast majority of Americans in recent polls disapprove of his performance.
Why didn’t Biden or the European Union see the potential need to cut Russian oil imports as part of the sanctions? This seems unconscionable. And, in doing so, how would the West make up for this loss of Russian energy? This scenario was staring them in the face for years.
Let us also concede that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has not been perfect either. He did not prepare his nation for such an onslaught despite obvious warning signs – such as the 190,000 Russian troops stationed at his door prior to the invasion.
A solution to the Ukraine/Russia conflict must be found quickly. Too many innocent people are dying and suffering. We cannot just watch.
It would appear that America or NATO intervening is a non-starter. Without their support it is hard to see how Ukraine will do well.
Why not help Ukraine face reality? Ukrainians need to find a new strategy to end the suffering and death of their people while realizing that there will be another day and there could be another way to prevail. Find it. Remember Afghanistan sent the Russians packing. Ukrainians can too, but today is not the time. In the long term, history is on the side of the Ukrainians.
Peace can be achieved in the region. I do not believe Russia would have any interests in rebuilding a nation they have destroyed.
