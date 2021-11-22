Let the record show. On Dec. 2, 2010, Democratic Representative Charles Rangel was censured by the House of Representatives for a range of financial irregularities.
The vote was 333-79, with 170 Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, voting to condemn their own powerful chairman of the Ways and Means Committee.
Let the record also show. On Nov. 17, 2021, the first censure vote since, Republican Representative Paul Gosar was censured by the House for posting an anime video in which he appeared to kill Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attack President Biden. The vote was 223-207, with only two Republicans, notably NOT including GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, voting to condemn one of their own.
The contrast between then and now shows how one political party has become bereft of any ethical or moral core, how consumed the Republican Party has become with total, blind, unbending partisanship, and how, under the feckless Kevin McCarthy, anything goes – even suggestions of murder!
In the history of the House, only 23 other Members have been censured, and Gosar deserved it as much as any other.
How can he or anyone else defend posting a video in which he kills another Member of Congress and threatens the president of the United States? Republican or Democrat, Congress had no choice but to censure Gosar, Cheney noted: “I think that it’s really important for us to be very clear that violence has no place in our political discourse.”
Then came January 6, when Gosar defended the terrorists who assaulted the U.S. Capitol as “peaceful protesters.” No wonder. As Hunter Walker reported in Rolling Stone, according to several organizers of the insurrection, Gosar told them ahead of time that, after speaking personally to Donald Trump, he could guarantee them a “blanket pardon” for whatever havoc they caused at the Capitol.
In response to an avalanche of criticism, Gosar briefly took down his offending video. But he never apologized for it. And, in fact, in a giant “F-You” to the House of Representatives, re-posted the video immediately following his censure.
McCarthy still supports Matt Gaetz, even though he encouraged members of America First to shoot Silicon Valley executives over their alleged suppression of conservative votes. He defends Lauren Boebert, despite a string of hate-speech, most recently calling Congresswoman Ilhan Omar a “jihad squad member.”
He’s never condemned Mo Brooks for appearing at the January 6 rally on the Ellipse and encouraging Trumpers “to start taking down names and kicking ass.”
Ironically, the only Republicans who may face disciplinary action are those 13 brave Members who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill. It’s Kevin McCarthy’s new rule: You can’t vote for new roads and highways to help the people of your district, but you can suggest killing your fellow Members. God help us!
© 2021 Tribune Content Agency LLC
