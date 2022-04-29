Tax season is officially over, and if you’re one of the many Wisconsinites who filed early, you may have already received a larger than expected tax refund. In the most recent state budget, Republicans passed the largest tax cut in state history, which cut the average Wisconsin family’s income tax liability by $900 over the biennium—relief that taxpayers would have seen this spring.
When Gov. Tony Evers proposed his 2021-2023 budget, it included over $1 billion in tax increases—“that’s billion with a B,” as Evers likes to say. These tax hikes would have expanded the size and scope of government and paid for over three hundred new bureaucrats at the expense of Wisconsin residents and businesses.
Republicans held budget listening sessions throughout the state and the message we heard from concerned Wisconsinites was clear: these new tax increases aren’t right for our state. Instead, I led the way on passing a budget that would have reduced taxes by $3.4 billion—including $2 billion of income tax cuts, $650 million of property tax relief and $200 million to eliminate the personal property tax. PPT is a substantial financial and administrative burden that hits our local businesses particularly hard and limits their ability to grow and expand our economy.
Unfortunately, Evers couldn’t let our entire $3.4 billion tax cut stand, and he slashed these provisions by over $1 billion. This veto, which reduced the savings for citizens and businesses in our state, was consistent with his previous stance on supporting Wisconsin’s economy. He vetoed a middle class tax cut in 2019, another tax cut in 2020 and proposed substantial tax increases in both of his budget requests.
A recent memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau shows Wisconsinites would be paying 42 cents per gallon of gas just in taxes if Evers’ 2019-2021 budget proposal, which hiked the gas tax and indexed it to inflation, would have become law. This increase, which was part of $1 billion of tax increases, would have our residents paying over 30% more in gas tax compared to just three years ago.
Ultimately, Republicans believe that our citizens know how to spend their money better than the government, which is why we’ve made it a priority to cut taxes and make sure Wisconsinites keep more of their hard-earned wages. The result of Republican tax cuts have saved Wisconsinites nearly $22 billion since 2011. I am proud of the progress we have made in reducing the tax burden in our state over the past decade and I look forward to continuing to advocate for lower taxes.
State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, represents the 39th Assembly District which covers parts of Dodge and Washington counties including the communities of Beaver Dam, Hartford, Juneau, Mayville and surrounding areas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.