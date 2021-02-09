Maybe you remember. Once upon a time, there were two major political parties in America — the Democratic Party and the Republican Party. Today, there’s only one left.
Sure, there were differences between the two parties on policy. But both were serious. Both were credible.
And both were, for the most part, reasonable, rejecting extremists that threatened to take them too far to the left or right.
I witnessed that first-hand. The very first political campaign I covered as a reporter was the November 1991 governor’s race in Louisiana between incumbent Democrat Edwin Edwards and Republican challenger David Duke, former Grand Wizard of the KKK. We all wondered: Would the Republican Party be forever tainted by having embraced an outright racist and anti-Semite? Not on your life.
Ten days before the election, President George H. W. Bush urged Louisiana Republicans to reject their own candidate for governor. “When someone asserts that the Holocaust never took place, then I don’t believe that person ever deserves one iota of public trust,” Bush said. “I believe he should be rejected for what he is and what he stands for.” Edwin Edwards went on to win with 61 percent of the vote.
But that was then, and this is now.
Today, in freshman Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican Party faces an outlier far worse than David Duke. Greene’s not only an avowed racist and anti-Semite, among other outrages, but she’s also openly advocated assassination of political opponents and officers of the FBI.
Yet what has today’s feckless Republican leader, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, done about it? Nothing! He enthusiastically endorsed her as a candidate for Congress and has given her nothing but bear-hugs ever since.
Including this week when, after a “conversation” with her, he didn’t move to censure Greene, remove her from committees, or expel her from Congress. He didn’t even give her a slap on the wrist.
Instead, he declared a position of “moral equivalency” between Greene and Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY). In the worst display of political cowardice Washington has ever seen, McCarthy piously promised he would punish neither.
To understand how utterly contemptible that is, consider what each is accused of. On Jan. 13, Congresswoman Cheney joined nine Republican colleagues in voting to impeach Donald Trump for inciting a mob to invade the United States Capitol, force the vice president and every member of Congress to flee for their lives, and kill a cop.
By contrast, Marjorie Taylor Greene has openly espoused her belief in the bizarre QAnon conspiracy that Democrats are leaders of a cabal of Satan-worshipping cannibalistic pedophiles who are running a global child sex-trafficking ring out of a Washington, D.C., pizza parlor. Yes, she actually believes that crap.
Meanwhile, as a candidate for Congress, she “liked” a comment on Twitter that “a bullet to the head” would be the quickest way to dispose of Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
She also “liked” a comment that FBI agents who were investigating President Trump should be “hung for treason,” accused Bill and Hillary Clinton of arranging the “murder” of John F. Kennedy Jr., and expressed support on Facebook for a plan to hang former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.
As if that’s not bad enough, Greene’s also accused Muslim members of Congress of being part of an “Islamic invasion of our government” and argued that both the Las Vegas mass murder (2017) and Parkland high school shooting (2018) were “false flag” operations organized by gun control activists.
And in perhaps her most outrageous Facebook post (since deleted), she claimed that the 2018 California Camp fire, which cost 85 lives and destroyed 200,000 structures, was deliberately set by then-Governor Jerry Brown with Jewish-funded lasers from outer space. Yes, she believes that crap.
And to this day, even though she reportedly privately apologized to Republican Members for any trouble she’s caused them, she’s refused to publicly disavow those statements. Indeed, after receiving a supportive call from Donald Trump (of course!), Greene tweeted in true Trumpian fashion: “I won’t back down. I’ll never apologize.”
Even after Mitch McConnell condemned Greene’s “looney lies” and called her “a cancer on the Republican Party,” Kevin McCarthy stood by her. You know how bad it is, when Kevin McCarthy makes Mitch McConnell look good.
One thing for sure: Thanks to McCarthy, the Republican Party we once knew is no more.
It’s no longer the party of Abraham Lincoln or Ronald Reagan.
It’s now the party of Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Welcome to the Q Party.
© 2021 Tribune Content
Agency, LLC.
