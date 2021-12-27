PARIS — Holiday gatherings should be a time of convivialité and not of browbeating fellow attendees between hors d’oeuvres.
But this year is admittedly different. If only because the mere notion of hosting or attending a holiday gathering can be considered a political act.
“Majority of Canadians unwilling to let unvaccinated friend, family member into their home,” read a National Post headline earlier this month.
The article cited the “overwhelming” Canadian fully jabbed rate of 75 percent in reporting a Leger-ACS poll’s finding that 57 percent of Canadians were unwilling to allow an unjabbed person — family member of otherwise — into their home.
And in my home province of British Columbia, Canada’s westernmost, that figure reached a whopping 70 percent.
It’s hardly surprising that this is the level of paranoia that has gripped people of that province and other jurisdictions where pandemic messaging has been relentlessly hysterical.
The authorities in that province are doling out third jabs now, because the first two jabs taken earlier this year need to be boosted. At the same time, they’re telling the fully jabbed how many other fully jabbed people they’re allowed to have over for the holidays.
They’re also telling unjabbed people to spend the holiday alone, or outside if they’re going to be around others.
Hey, here’s a thought.
Someone’s jab status is no one else’s business. So, if being invited to holiday gatherings is contingent on your personal medical information being approved by some nosy Nelly (or Norman) in your entourage, here are some handy responses that you can provide when you’re inevitably asked by loved ones at some point over the holidays whether you’re jabbed.
You can simply reply, “Sorry, as a general rule, I don’t share my private medical information with others.
Is this event medical disclosure themed?
Because if so, I’d like for everyone to bring their latest cholesterol test results as a condition of admission, please.
Anyone with high cholesterol is one holiday meal or treat away from potentially overwhelming hospitals. Or do you not care about the overworked hospital staff? Are you not concerned that you may not have access to urgent medical care because some ticking time bomb couldn’t discipline himself with the gravy ladle?”
Or you could say, “Am I jabbed?
Well, are YOU?
Because if you are, then it’s a moot point whether I am or not, isn’t it? The jabs are a magic force field that COVID cannot penetrate, right? So why do you suddenly not trust it to protect you from me? Are you trying to foist something on me that you implicitly admit is dodgy and unreliable?”
You could also make a big deal about how infection rates have soared in jurisdictions that are highly jabbed, like Israel, Gibraltar, Ireland, Singapore, and all over Western Europe.
And finally, if you (like myself) have already been infected by, and recovered from COVID while barely noticing, ask why your loved ones are so intent on you taking any kind of risk with a jab for which no government or pharmaceutical company can currently be held legally liable, especially when the benefit to you is negligible given your acquired immunity and previously easy time with the disease.
‘Tis the season to be haughty when it comes to discriminating over private medical details.
But it doesn’t mean that you can’t push back while making your friends and family think twice.
© 2021 Tribune Content Agency LLC
