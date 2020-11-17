A Jewish friend, truly perplexed, asked this about Latinos who voted for Donald Trump: “Isn’t that like a Jew voting for Hitler?”
Maybe not quite that scandalous or life-threatening. But her basic query is widely shared. It’s based largely on Trump’s heinous anti-immigrant screeds. His callouts to cast migrants as thieves, rapists and murders and relentless bluster about building a wall at the southern border. She’s also primarily thinking mostly of immigrants from Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala and she’s assuming a cultural bond with others originating from Spanish-speaking countries. The reality is no bond exists, or when it does, it’s fragile.
Likewise, pundits and newsmakers who should have known better also puzzled over these voters. Latino MAGA followers helped keep Texas red and handed Trump the 29 electoral votes of Florida.And yet, for all of the informed dialogue differentiating the many citizens under the broad umbrella of Latino, the most pertinent reason that the Latino voter block wasn’t predictable has been missed.
We’re a nation that has long swallowed those who migrate, insisting that they twist and bend to pass shifting and nebulous tests of what it means to be “a good American.”
So much is lost under the mandate to assimilate. It’s not just Maria becomes Mary or the fact that by the second generation, the ability to speak English and Spanish fluently has decimated to Spanglish, at best.
The fact that people meld into this country aligns with the fact that migration is inherently a loss, a severing of place.
Trump doubles down on this with his negative portrayals of Latino immigrants and constant talk about the relative few who commit violent crimes. Lumped together as a voting bloc, Latinos formed the second-largest distinctive group this election cycle. Yet all of them, especially the Trump voters, vary widely.
They’re Cuban-Americans attuned to the trauma of socialism who bought into GOP efforts to paint Joe Biden as a radical purveyor of leftist governments. They’re U.S. citizens of Venezuelan background who watched their country descend into a cashless economy. And they’re Evangelical Latinos whom Trump courted with religious-themed overtures.
The GOP worked for those votes. The Democrats did not. Biden-Harris ticket still won the majority of the Latino vote, by about a two to one margin. But Trump received more Latino support this go-round, 32% to his previous 28% in 2016.
Many Latinos heard Trump and found him vulgar, offensive and a consummate liar. These explanations follow a logical path. What’s more difficult are the less tangible factors.
And yet, the irony is that so many non-Latinos still wondered why Latinos weren’t the first in line to vote heavily against Trump, to stand up for their brethren against his horrible policies.
The honest answer is that too many have already found ways to turn away from those concerns. They have assimilated as America demands.
© 2020 Tribune Content Agency LLC
