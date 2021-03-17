By State Rep. Mark Born
During uncertain economic times, it is important to spend within our means and make sure we have the resources available to make it through. The same principles should hold true for your government. Because of prudent fiscal management by Legislative Republicans in the past, Wisconsin is poised to come out of the pandemic with a projected budget surplus and the largest rainy-day fund in state history. We should not squander this opportunity with tax hikes and massive spending increases. Unfortunately, that is exactly what Gov. Tony Evers has proposed with his budget.
The past year has been difficult for families and businesses across Wisconsin - many losing loved ones and business owners seeing years of hard work slip away as they struggle under the weight of government-mandated shutdowns. This is why it is more important than ever that as we craft the state’s two-year spending plan, we hear directly from the hardworking taxpayers. I am here to tell you that we, Legislative Republicans, are listening and will continue to listen to the people of Wisconsin over the next few months as we get to work on the biennial budget.
Last week, my colleagues and I on the budget-writing committee announced a series of public hearings to be held around the state in the month of April. The committee will visit the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on April 9, the Hodag Dome in Rhinelander on April 21, and University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie on April 22. These are three unique locations that will bring the committee out of Madison and allow people from across the state to provide a variety of viewpoints on issues important to them. Additionally, the committee will be holding a statewide virtual public hearing on April 28 for those who are unable to participate in the three previous hearings.
For residents of the 39th Assembly District, I will also be holding in-district listening sessions to get your input on the state budget and other priorities. I have already held four listening sessions around the district and am set to hold six more by the end of the month. The dates and locations are as follows:
Monday, March 22, noon to 12:30 p.m., Hartford City Hall; Friday, March 26, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Iron Ridge Village Hall; Friday, March 26, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Hustisford Village Hall; and 2 to 2:30 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall.
Saturday, March 27, 9 to 10 a.m., Juneau Public Library; and Monday, March 29, 1 to 2 p .m. Beaver Dam Unified School District Educational Service Center.
State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, represents the 39th Assembly District which covers parts of Dodge and Washington counties including the communities of Beaver Dam, Hartford, Juneau, Mayville and surrounding areas.
