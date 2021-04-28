Priorities. At our home, in our businesses, and in our everyday lives, we need to decide what priorities we want to invest in. This should be no different with your state government.
In fact, as your state representative, every day I think about the priorities of the hard-working people of the 39th Assembly District and what they want from their state government.
I take phone calls and emails, set up listening sessions, and attend meetings within the district on a regular basis to listen and determine the priorities of the people I represent.
Last week, Gov. Tony Evers ignored the priorities of the constituents of the 39th Assembly District. Republicans in the State Legislature sent the governor a package of 11 bills which directed billions in federal funding to priorities we know are important to the residents of Wisconsin. Instead of working with the legislature, the governor vetoed every single bill and chose his go-it-alone approach once again. Notably, earlier this month, the governor also vetoed a bill allowing for legislative oversight of the federal money, effectively cutting legislators, the representatives and senators you elect, out of the discussion.
Unfortunately, this came as no surprise as the governor promised to veto these bills immediately after they passed both houses of the legislature, some in bipartisan fashion.
However, his decision is still disappointing. The package included funding that would have provided over $1 billion in aid to households across the state — amounting to a 10% rebate for property taxpayers.
The package also included hundreds of millions in aid to small businesses across Wisconsin and $500 million for broadband expansion. Another bill provided $150 million to our nursing homes and assisted living facilities and their workforce, which have been heavily impacted by the pandemic. Lastly, the package included over $300 million in funding for local roads and even aimed to provide $50 million for rural economic development.
I know, this seems like a lot of money. That’s because it is. The federal government has decided to send states, counties, and municipalities across the country trillions in funding.
In the latest round of federal funding, the governor has sole discretion over $3.2 billion.
This is on top of billions that the state has already received. As your legislator, I have been advocating that we work together to spend this money on priorities that are important to you. Unfortunately, I don’t think working together is a priority for this governor.
State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, represents the 39th Assembly District which covers parts of Dodge and Washington Counties including the communities of Beaver Dam, Hartford, Juneau, Mayville and surrounding areas.
