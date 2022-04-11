PARIS — From his perch at the dystopian-titled “World Government Summit” in Dubai at the end of March, World Economic Forum chairman, Klaus Schwab, followed up his repeated calls for a “great reset” and a “fourth industrial revolution” with what he now describes as a “great narrative”. According to the description of his book published earlier this year, “The Great Narrative for a Better Future”, “Vital issues abound: economic, environmental, geopolitical, societal and technological. But solutions do exist and are within our grasp. The Great Narrative proposes some hopeful and inspiring narratives around them.”
Look, no one outside of the Davos club wants narratives — or propaganda — from unelected figures at the helm of global governance institutions, OK? It’s pretty clear by now what the agenda is. That is, to exploit global chaotic events and crisis in order to impose “solutions” that give even more power and control to the same group of profiteers who stand ready to offer the “solutions” for every exacerbated “crisis”. Oh, where would we ever be without these saviors? Before Schwab was promoting the need for solutions to chaos, his organization was presciently holding simulations of them, including pandemics and cyberattacks.
Almost like a self-fulfilling prophecy.
Some of the same shadowy figures who rub elbows at Davos have also subsequently been advising governments on their own responses to recent crises. In Canada and France, opposition politicians have demanded answers for the involvement of big global consulting firms in the advising governments — a real concern when one realizes that these firms often serve to re-home former high-level government officials and civil servants, who end up costing citizens far more money in the form of government contracts than they ever did as government employees.
The issue is most markedly dogging French President Emmanuel Macron in the final days of his re-election campaign. It has emerged in a French senate report that billions of euros have been spent for private consulting firms to advise the government on everything from digital transformation to climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. How utterly coincidental that these happen to be the very same issues on heavy rotation at the World Economic Forum.
Worse, there’s an inherent lack of public accountability due to the fact that details of such private contracts would fall under nondisclosure confidentiality agreements and therefore be difficult for public inquiries to access.
It’s worrisome that, for example, there’s nothing prohibiting a big consulting firm from having tech companies, drug companies, and governments as clients all at the same time.
If such things tend to incite conspiracy theories, it’s no wonder. It’s amazing how quickly conspiratorial doubt can be erased with a little transparency. And the fact that little to none is ever forthcoming regarding these truly global and well-organized arrangements only serves to perpetuate the worst assumptions.
The fact that Schwab has now moved on to peddling a “narrative” to support his “great reset” suggests a troublesome need to control how people think. And there’s no better way to that than to dismiss anything that falls outside of “acceptable” thinking — as defined by these same elites — as misinformation, disinformation, or propaganda, and to use technology as a means of controlling and quashing genuine and legitimate dissent and contradictory debate. This isn’t some potential future scenario — it’s already the case.
And it’s set to get worse.
Melanie Joly, the Canadian foreign affairs minister and member of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders’ class of 2016, has proposed a new law, C-11, to further press online platforms to crack down on dissent — this time with the effect of limiting debate about the conflict in Ukraine. “Social media companies need to do more to prevent propaganda, and to counter any form of disinformation,” Joly said, according to the National Post.
Schwab’s new slogan is blatantly honest about the deliberate intent to install groupthink. Will enough of us realize it and fight to defeat it before the straitjacket is firmly in place?
© 2022 Tribune Content Agency
