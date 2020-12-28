Today, we announce the Best Holiday Song of 2020, the year of muddling through somehow.
If you guessed that “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” would win this award, it’s a reasonable guess given how many of us will be stuck at home for the holidays thanks to the pandemic. But wrong.
“Let it Snow?” That’s also a runner-up for holiday song of the pandemic year, given the line that says “since we’ve no place to go.” But wrong.
No, the Best Holiday Song of 2020, the year in which a virus has turned the world upside down, is the classic, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
In the typical year, this is a poignant song, the perfect holiday blend of happy and sad. This year, it feels pointed, as if it were composed just for us, just for right now. The song has gone through several iterations since it was written, in the midst of World War II, for the 1944 movie “Meet Me in St. Louis.” The original lyrics, by Hugh Martin, are rarely sung and barely known. They began:
Have yourself a merry little Christmas. This may your last.Next year we may all be living in the past...
Judy Garland, the film’s star, found the lyrics grim, and in an NPR interview decades later, Martin conceded that, despite his initial reluctance to change them, they were “hysterically lugubrious.” To appease Garland and others involved with the movie, he made them cheerier.
But even that version retained a strong melancholy flavor, and Frank Sinatra wanted Martin to brighten the song up even more. In 1957, as Entertainment Weekly once reported, Sinatra asked Martin for the change.
“He called to ask if I would rewrite the ‘muddle through somehow’ line,” Martin recalled. “He said, ‘The name of my album is ‘A Jolly Christmas.’ Do you think you could jolly up that line for me?”’
Martin jollied up several lines. Where Judy Garland sang, “Next year all our troubles will be out of sight,” Sinatra crooned, “From now on, our troubles will be out of sight.”
Where Garland sang, “Someday soon we all will be together, if the fates allow,” Sinatra sang, “Through the years we all will be together, if the fates allow.”
Where she sang “Until then, we’ll have to muddle through somehow,” he jauntily sang, “Hang a shining star upon the highest bough.” No muddling for Sinatra and his happy-go-lucky 1950s world. In short, Sinatra was singing about the happy holidays, right here and now. Garland’s version was about delayed gratification — next year when we all would be together, next year when all our troubles would be far away.
The chipper Sinatra version is the more commonly recorded, but it’s the Garland version — with its hope for next year, its acknowledgment of muddling in the moment — that makes “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” the Best Holiday Song of 2020.
When I heard the song the other day, I got curious about the word “muddle.” I knew what it meant but wondered about the official definition. I looked it up: “to cope in a more or less satisfactory way despite lack of expertise, planning, or equipment.”
It’s an exquisite summary of 2020. When the pandemic hit, none of us was an expert in how to live through it. Planning was poor. Equipment was scant. But we’ve coped. And hoped. In other words, muddled. Back when the song was written, World War II separated friends and family for a different reason than the pandemic separates us now. But it’s useful to remember that we aren’t the first people to yearn to be with the people we love. We aren’t the first people to muddle through. We won’t be the last.
Next year will come. We will be together. If the fates allow.
