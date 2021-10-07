Is she crazy?” read the early-morning text from a colleague.
“What is she thinking?” read a text from another.
“She can’t think this is GOOD,” read yet another.
The barrage of chatter from fellow media friends, all referring to the release of several excerpts from Katie Couric’s forthcoming, trash-talking tell-all, “Going There,” has barely let up since word first got out. And not in a good way. The immediate reaction to the former “Today” show and “CBS Evening News” anchor’s petty and cringeworthy revelations from the people I’ve heard from was, generally, shock. Followed by disgust, then sadness. It’s hard to imagine why a woman who’s enjoyed the kind of success, fame and power in a media career that so few could ever imagine would so giddily admit to being a bully, a mean girl and an absolute nightmare of a colleague.
Why, for example, would she needlessly bash Deborah Norville, whom Couric replaced at the “Today” show?
One such woman was Ashleigh Banfield, whom Couric writes was “the next big thing. I’d heard her father was telling anyone who’d listen that she was going to replace me.
This all feels so unnecessary. The stories aren’t even all that interesting, just needlessly cruel and oddly dispassionate. Not surprisingly, some who know her have come out to paint a clearer picture of Couric’s behavior at work. Another said, of an incident at the Sydney Olympics where she reportedly humiliated Banfield, “Here was America’s so-called sweetheart, showing she was no supporter of her colleague or another woman and she openly took joy in the fact that she’d at first blocked Ashleigh from being on set.”
When I was first coming up, I’d been making the rounds on CNN, MSNBC and Fox. When I started getting booked regularly for Fox appearances, one famously insecure female anchor resorted to locking me out of the makeup room, telling shows not to book me, trashing me to Roger Ailes, even telling him he shouldn’t have an atheist promoted at the network. The star anchors weren’t the only mean girls. When I first moved over to MSNBC, one of the women in public relations locked me out of interview requests, while eagerly pitching my colleagues to outlets. When I found out, I was devastated. There was no reason for it, other than she wanted to hurt me and my career.
Which reminds me of one final story.
I was excitedly unpacking my things in a new office at Columbus Circle, after being given my own show at HLN, CNN’s sister network, when a head popped in.
“Hey! It’s so good to finally meet you,” she said, clutching a hot tea, a clothes steamer and what looked like 50 pages of scripts. A veteran anchor, she had the show leading into mine, which is always a fraught and delicate situation. Is she happy about that, or pissed? I remember thinking.
Years later, I’m happy to say, Ashleigh Banfield is one of my closest friends and confidants. We help each other out personally and professionally. And we talk every day.
So when we chatted Tuesday, her fresh takeaway was this: “I see the good in what’s come out of this whole sordid saga. And that is, people recognize how good it is to be good to your colleagues, your peers and the newcomers. It pays dividends throughout your whole career.” Nicely said.
