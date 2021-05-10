After months of public input through emails, phone calls, public hearings, and listening sessions, the budget-writing committee began voting on the state’s two-year spending plan last Thursday.
A lot was accomplished on the first day, as we voted to remove numerous divisive policy items and tax increases which were proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.
The committee also voted to take budget discussions back to base. In other words, the committee will start our budget discussions working from the spending levels approved in the last biennial budget, instead of working from the governor’s unworkable, unsustainable, and unrealistic budget proposal.
The reporting around last week’s action was for the most part accurate, but some may have seen a couple headlines that were misleading. I’m here to set the record straight.
As I mentioned before, the committee voted to take the budget back to base. This means we removed from the discussion the governor’s $1 billion in tax increases on Wisconsin businesses and families and over $8 billion in new spending. We also removed welfare expansion from the discussion. We know expanding welfare would have drawn more federal funds to the state, but it would have also required the state to add 90,000 more individuals to a government-run healthcare program.
These folks already have access to heavily subsidized insurance on the federal exchange. The decision to go back to base also resulted in the removal of a number of other divisive policy items from budget discussions — items we told the governor to avoid putting in his proposal because they don’t belong in a responsible spending plan.
All told, the votes in committee last week would mean that if we continued at base (the spending levels signed and approved by the governor last budget), the state would have a $2.5 billion surplus at the end of the 2021-23 biennium.
Of course, the committee along with other members of the legislature will continue to fund and invest in priorities important to the people of Wisconsin, so it is unlikely we will finish with such a large surplus.
However, because of the action taken, we now have an accurate picture of the budget situation Wisconsin is currently in and will no longer consider the massive tax hikes, huge spending increases, and divisive policy items proposed by the governor. Instead, we can focus on targeted spending that keeps our budget balanced and doesn’t rely on large tax increases.
The Legislature will now work to craft a budget that actually funds the priorities of the people of Wisconsin.
Unlike the governor’s proposal, our budget will be similar to the budgets of families all across the state — reasonable, responsible, and realistic.
I look forward to continuing the budget process and as always, continue to welcome comments from the constituents of the 39th Assembly District regarding your priorities for the two-year budget.
State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, represents the 39th Assembly District which covers parts of Dodge and Washington counties including the communities of Beaver Dam, Hartford, Juneau, Mayville and surrounding areas.
