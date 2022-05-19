As we recognize Mental Health Awareness Month this May, it is a great time to celebrate the important investments our state has made to ensure mental health care is accessible to Wisconsinites. Our investments include targeted support for groups that have experienced an increase in mental health conditions, such as farmers and our youth.
Many farmers have reported rising stress in their careers, which has highlighted the importance of helping them navigate financial challenges, access healthcare and improve work-life balance. Republicans have prioritized funding for the Farmer Wellness Program that supports counseling for immediate and long-term mental health needs, encourages peer-support, and offers business resources and training to farmers. This program has been pivotal in providing farmers with the mental health resources they need to thrive.
Mental health conditions are also on the rise among students. School closures and isolation have accelerated the increase in anxiety and depression our youth are experiencing, which is why Republicans made substantial investments in mental health services for our students. We doubled funding for mental health categorical aids at our K12 schools and invested seven million dollars for mental health collaboration grants. These programs help schools arrange services for students on site and enables schools to partner with community organizations that provide mental health services to students. Previous investments in these programs have helped hundreds of schools throughout the state arrange needed services to students and these new funds will help reach even more kids.
But rising mental health conditions reach beyond these two populations. Our budget added nearly $24 million for mental health reimbursement rates to healthcare providers. These funds ensure all Wisconsinites can access necessary mental health care.
May is dedicated to raising awareness and supporting those with mental health conditions, but Republicans in Wisconsin are committed to ensuring resources are available year-round so those that are struggling can receive the support they need to enjoy life to their fullest potential.
State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, represents the 39th Assembly District which covers parts of Dodge and Washington counties including the communities of Beaver Dam, Hartford, Juneau, Mayville and surrounding areas.
