At the risk of sounding like the Grinch who stole Christmas, I must admit: This is the time of year I dread the most. For two solid months, it brings out the worst in cheap commercialism: the tacky Christmas decorations that suddenly appear, right after Halloween; the corny Christmas music that blares at us from every street corner; and the countless “end of the year” lists for everything from best moments in sports, fashion, or dog shows.
All of which was made even worse this year by the dreaded coronavirus, which cast its dark shadow over every aspect of our lives: how we work, play, shop, travel, exercise, eat, drink, interact — or not. Indeed, when you add up the public health and economic consequences of COVID-19 — coupled with a direct assault on American democracy led by the president of the United States — 2020 must rank as the worst, most deadly, and most regrettable year in our lifetime.
Clearly, no matter what it brings, the new year has to be better for us all. In fact, 2020 was such a disaster that we can downplay our expectations for 2021 — and still come out ahead of the game. I don’t know about you, for example, but I don’t wish for historic new achievements in 2021. I’ll settle for a lot less. All I want is a return to something like normalcy.
Like beauty, normalcy is in the eyes of the beholder. It may mean something different to every one of us. But here’s what it means to me.
Normalcy means simply being able to invite friends over for a drink, dinner, or barbecue in the backyard without first having to quarantine for 10 days, then wear a mask, sit 6 feet apart, and don’t shake hands. Above all, normalcy means being able to hang out with your family. I want to hug my kids and grandkids again. In person. Zoom’s not good enough.
Normalcy means getting out of the house. To a restaurant, rock concert, opera, ballgame, lecture hall, or movie. Or just browse in a bookstore. Anyplace filled with other people. I miss getting caught up in the excitement of a crowd. We’re social animals. We’re meant to gather together and have fun, not hide out alone.
Normalcy means not hesitating to hop in a bus, subway car, Uber, or taxi — and not thinking twice about jumping on a plane. We’re diminished as human beings without being able to travel, see new places, and encounter new experiences. As intrepid traveler Mark Twain noted: “Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one’s lifetime.”
Normalcy means getting our kids back in school. They’ve probably suffered more than any of us during this COVID lockdown: sitting in front of an iPad for six to eight hours a day, unable to joke, play, or flirt with their classmates, losing an entire year of school. It’s not good for kids, teachers, or parents. Kids have to get back in the classroom and parents need to get back to the office.
Of course, if we need a return to normalcy on the personal level, we need a return to normalcy on the political level, also. But, here again, we’re not asking for the moon, just a return to a president we can respect, even if we disagree with him. Donald Trump has debased the presidency so badly that we forget what a normal president looks like.
Normalcy is a president who does his job, not a chief executive who sits on the sidelines or prows his nearest golf course, saying nothing and taking no action, while the nation is ravaged by a deadly pandemic, an economic crisis, and all-out cyber warfare.
Normalcy is a president who tells the truth, not a pathological liar who lies with every breath he takes. By October 22, according to the Washington Post, Trump had told 26,548 lies, or 19 a day — and that doesn’t count repeated recent whoppers like “We’re turning the corner” on the virus, or “Biden stole the election.” You literally cannot believe a word Trump says.
And, finally, normalcy is a president who obeys the law, follows the Constitution, and respects our democratic institutions, not one who does everything he can to undermine and destroy them.
I know it’s a long list. But surely, that’s not asking too much, is it? In 2021, can we please just get back to normal?
© 2020 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.