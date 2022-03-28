MADISON – For years, Wisconsin could be described as a “flyover state” when it came to venture capital funds that historically clustered on America’s coasts. Why invest elsewhere if you could find all the talent and technology you needed in young companies a few blocks away? It appears some of those investors have put Wisconsin on their flight plans … at least for a “fly-by.”
Ninety different venture capital funds from outside Wisconsin took part in 42 separate early stage deals in Wisconsin in 2021, easily a record for that class of investor interest outside the state’s borders. The previous high, according to research by the Wisconsin Technology Council, was 55 such investors in 31 deals in 2020.
Of the 90 investors who invested in Wisconsin companies in 2021, the breakdown showed 26 based in California – by the far nation’s leading venture capital state – 12 in New York, 11 from outside the United States, eight from Illinois and four from Massachusetts. Investors from 18 other states took part in one to three deals each. A natural question to ask: Why did so many non-Wisconsin investors show up in what was essentially one-third of the state’s 119 total deals?
The short answer is co-investing, meaning many venture funds will invest with other venture funds if they find a worthy company and the size of the overall “raise” is too big for any one fund to afford or risk. That happens within the Wisconsin angel and venture community, and more frequently elsewhere within the nation’s 600 or so venture funds.
Some warm introductions are taking place, thanks to nationally known institutions that invest in the venture capital asset class. The Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation and the State of Wisconsin Investment Board are good examples. Both have been a part of venture capital deals for years, although in different conditions. However, both organizations have extensive contacts in the venture capital world, especially on the West and East coasts.
The costs of funding young companies in some locations, such as California’s Silicon Valley, have risen for local and regional reasons – not to mention company valuations that have become frothier. A dollar invested in a young company in Wisconsin, for example, can go farther than a dollar invested in parts of California or the East Coast.
There was a time when investors from outside Wisconsin may had confidence in technology solutions produced here, but less comfort in potential company leadership. Investors often want to invest in the “team,” meaning company executives who have successfully built, grown and sold companies in the past. As the Wisconsin early stage economy has matured, more such managers have emerged or been attracted to the state.
“Very often, by the time a deal reaches the Series B round, there is no one here big enough to touch it and certainly not fund it all,” said Dan Einhorn of Capital Midwest, a fund based in the Milwaukee area.
Capital Midwest is one of Wisconsin’s largest and best-performing funds, so when he says there aren’t Wisconsin funds large enough to bring most companies through the “B round” (defined most often as the third investment round) that includes his own. Capital Midwest most often invests in companies in increments of $500,000 to $2 million or so, he said.
Wisconsin recorded $852 million in 119 deals in 2021, which was a record by $368 million over 2020 – which was also a record. That kind of progress, if it is to repeated within an uncertain 2022 economy, must involve more connections and syndication with investors outside Wisconsin.
Still is president of the Wisconsin Technology Council.
