It’s about time. With the country experiencing looming inflation, a wobbly stock market, congressional gridlock, a relentless Omicron, political infighting, and a world teetering on the brink of war with Russia over Ukraine, we needed a burst of good news. And we finally got it with word that Justice Stephen Breyer will retire from the Supreme Court at the end of this term.
To Breyer, the nation owes a huge, double vote of thanks: for the value of his service on the court, and for the timing of his decision to leave.
Since he joined the court in 1994, Breyer has been a solid, steady voice of reason and a firm believer in the role of government to serve people and solve problems. That uncynical faith in government was instilled in him at Lowell High School in San Francisco in the 1950s, where his father was a school administrator and his mother volunteered with the League of Women Voters. It was solidified at Harvard Law School, and finally flowered when he went to work as counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee under Sen. Edward Kennedy.
His main goal was not to win every battle, but to seek consensus to make the law work in improving the lives of the greatest number of people. That experience paid off in 1994 when he was confirmed to the Supreme Court, 87-9.
I’ve had the honor of interviewing Justice Breyer on two occasions. He’s a delightful interviewee for three reasons – he loves to talk, he’s not a showboat, and he has a great capacity for boiling down the most complex cases before the court into terms everybody can understand.
From those conversations, there are three important lessons I remember distinctly. First, his opposition to expanding the number of justices on the court. Mainly because, Breyer believes, it would politicize the court and undermine its nonpartisan legitimacy. Breyer also disagreed with his conservative colleagues that the American system of justice is so perfect we never have to consider judicial matters in other countries.
The interview I remember best was on publication of his 2005 book, “Active Liberty,” in which Breyer put forth an impassioned response to the “originalist” doctrine of the Constitution preached by Justice Antonin Scalia. Breyer rejects Scalia’s locked-in-concrete idea of the Constitution flatly. “As history has made clear,” he writes, “the original Constitution was insufficient.” Yes, “the original document sowed the original seed,” he agrees, but the Constitution has evolved and must continue to evolve until all Americans fully enjoy its basic freedoms.
But that will only occur, Breyer insists, with a politically active citizenry. Don’t depend on the courts to expand human rights, he advises. Use your citizen power to make it happen. The Constitution is built on the need for “active liberty.”
We salute Justice Breyer for his 27 years of service on the nation’s highest court. And we salute him, especially, for his grace on knowing when to step down. He knows the court is heading in the wrong direction under the wrong people, intent on shrinking rights, not expanding them. And he sensed his moral obligation to do what he could to prevent that from happening. Breyer had the courage that Ruth Bader Ginsburg, God love her, did not.
