PARIS — Here we go again. Yet another round of ramped-up rhetoric about how Russia is supposedly on the verge of invading Ukraine. Does it strike anyone else as just a bit too convenient an argument for flooding the area along the Russia-Ukraine border with weapons and troops?
Does Russia want some sense of control over what’s going on in Ukraine? Well, British foreign secretary, Liz Truss, claims to “have information that indicates the Russian government is looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv as it considers whether to invade and occupy Ukraine.” She lists former Ukrainian officials with whom “Russian intelligence services maintain links.”
The insinuation is that Moscow is planning to overthrow the actual president and install one of these guys — to which one of the candidates, Yevhen Murayev, replied by pointing out that, in reality, he’s under Russian sanctions.
While the propaganda is being exaggerated, it isn’t a stretch to imagine that Russia would be concerned about a hostile neighbor with an open-door and open-fridge policy for Washington: the world’s most ardent practitioners of regime change. Moscow is seeking national security guarantees directly from the U.S., in much the same way that the U.S. under President Trump, for example, sought the same from neighboring Mexico under threat of crippling tariffs of up to 25 percent if it didn’t prevent undocumented migrants from attempting to cross into the U.S.
Moscow’s concerns are hardly unfounded, at least going back to the western-backed attempt to overthrow the Kyiv government in the winter of 2013 after then-president Viktor Yanukovych stalled on signing an association agreement with the European Union. That unrest left an opening for Moscow to swoop into neighboring Crimea under the then-trendy United Nations’ Responsibility to Protect principle, evoked just two years earlier by NATO member states in Libya and ultimately used to overthrow leader Muammar Gaddafi.
The CIA-backed Azov Battalion, whose covert training under the supervision of the Agency’s Ground Branch reportedly began as soon as the Ukraine unrest ended in 2014, is frequently described as a “Neo-Nazi Ukrainian National Guard unit.” Now integrated into the Ukrainian military, it represents the kind of proxies that Washington has historically embraced, going back to the jihadists who fought the Soviet Union in Afghanistan during the Cold War, or more recently, the “Syrian rebels” backed by Pentagon and CIA funds to the tune of a billion dollars in a failed effort to oust President Bachar al-Assad.
Washington and its allies are well aware the closer they can get troops and weapons to the Russian border, with Moscow at a distance of just 304 miles away, the more low-intensity proxy conflicts or covert action it can dial up or down against Moscow.
It’s such a well-worn blueprint. Washington has just left Afghanistan in tatters after two decades of selling the locals a pipe dream while stoking endless conflict.
Moscow’s request for guarantees that NATO troops and hardware won’t be placed against its border is being countered by the massively peddled narrative that Moscow could invade at any time. Why? Because it has amassed troops inside its own country. OK, and why would that be?
As Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin play a game of chicken against a backdrop of ongoing diplomacy, spare a thought for the poor people of Ukraine, whose country risks becoming the next Syria or Libya if this all pops off. Three guesses whom that would benefit most (hint: not Russia).
© 2022 Tribune Content Agency LLC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.