BEAVER DAM — Fair elections are a cornerstone of American democracy. Wisconsin citizens deserve to know that whether they live in Burnett County, Milwaukee County, or anywhere in between, they will have the same opportunities for voting and their vote counts equally. A recent audit conducted by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau of election administration in Wisconsin showed that isn’t always the case, and there is room for improvement in our election laws.
Following the release of the audit report last month, the Joint Committee on Audit held a public hearing last week to hear from the auditors, the Wisconsin Elections Commission and members of the public. As a committee member, I was concerned to hear of some of the conduct by WEC and certain municipalities. Leading up to the 2020 election, WEC did not comply with certain laws, improperly issued guidance documents to clerks and in several instances issued guidance that violated state statute.
While some of the testimony was troubling, I am grateful for all of the hard work that went into taking a thorough look at the administration of the 2020 election because it allows us to look forward and ensure future elections are more fair, transparent and uniform.
In their audit report, the LAB issued 30 recommendations for WEC and 18 recommendations for legislative consideration.
The topics of these recommendations include, among others, issuing policies through the administrative rule process, security of voting equipment, standardizing complaint processes, maintenance of records, and improved clerk training.
Beyond my concerns about the audit findings, I was even more disappointed by the reaction to it.
For decades, the LAB has been conducting impartial audits of government agencies under both Democrat and Republican administrations and producing reputable reports that improve our government’s operations– something we should always be striving to do. But the reaction to this report by those audited was unprecedented.
During their testimony, both WEC and the City of Madison attacked the audit bureau, questioned their integrity and claimed the report had major errors despite being unable to cite them. These sentiments are particularly frustrating because half of the commissioners at WEC refused to engage with the LAB, and the City of Madison did not fully comply with the audit. I suspect that had they been more cooperative, their concerns would have been addressed.
Ultimately, there is always room for improvement in our laws and within government agencies. The purpose of the audit was for legislators to understand what laws can be clarified and where compliance with existing laws can be improved. It is time to look forward to future elections to protect the security, consistency, and legitimacy of this foundation of our society and country.
State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, represents the 39th Assembly District which covers parts of Dodge and Washington counties including the communities of Beaver Dam, Hartford, Juneau, Mayville and surrounding areas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.