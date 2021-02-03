Fair representation
Dear Editor:
I reached out to four candidates running for State Senate District 13 asking their stance on fair maps. Republican Todd Menzel responded: “I believe that we all need fair representation. Both rural and cities need to be equally represented. Needs may differ for each so a neutral commission could be a solution to the problem that exists today.” A followed-up email asking Menzel if he would sign the Fair Maps Pledge was not answered.
I spoke to an aid in Republican John Jagler’s office who said that Wisconsin maps “are not gerrymandered,” despite the fact that a federal court found Wisconsin’s legislative maps unconstitutional. He also said Jagler does not support the creation of a bipartisan commission to redraw legislative maps — regardless of the fact that an overwhelming majority (71%) of Wisconsin citizens support this measure.
Republican Don Pridemore did not respond to an email query and does not list a phone number on his campaign website.
Democrat Melissa Winker responded stating her strong support for fair maps created with a bipartisan commission. She believes elected officials should be held accountable to their constituents. She’s signed the Fair Map Pledge. Winker has my vote.
Anne Johnson
Oconomowoc
