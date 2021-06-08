Summer in Wisconsin is finally getting back into full swing. Everywhere I go, I see people out and about. Families are hitting main streets to do some shopping and go out to restaurants, and county dairy breakfasts are even back after a difficult year off. Although we may have been a little ahead of places like Madison and Milwaukee, it feels good to see Wisconsin getting back to normal. Unfortunately, there still seems to be one major thing missing that’s a very important piece of the puzzle, and that’s employees.
Before the pandemic began, Wisconsin was hovering around 40,000 continuing unemployment claims a week. Now, as we move past the pandemic and government-mandated shutdowns and restrictions, there are still well over 100,000 on some form of federal or state unemployment benefits. The state had significant workforce issues in key sectors before the pandemic, and certain businesses, such as nursing homes and childcare centers, were particularly prone to staffing shortages. Now, you can hardly go past a business of any kind that doesn’t have a “we’re hiring” banner hanging out front. Some employers are even going as far as offering extra sign on bonuses and paying people to interview. This is simply unsustainable.
As I travel around my district and Wisconsin, the story remains the same everywhere I go. Restaurants, bars, manufacturing facilities – none of them can find workers to take a job. Worse yet, many of these businesses can’t even find people to apply for a job. We need to get Wisconsin back to work now.
Last week, my colleagues and I on the budget-writing committee invested in programs that will help get people back to work. We made key investments in youth apprenticeship programs, where we quadrupled the governor’s recommended proposal, which will prepare kids for the workforce. We also increased funding for vocational rehabilitation programs for disabled individuals seeking employment. On top of all that, we provided additional resources to help veterans who are seeking to gain and maintain employment.
These will all be critical moving forward, but unfortunately this is not enough. The government cannot spend us out of this workforce crisis. That is why this week, I will be voting with my colleagues in the legislature to end the enhanced federal unemployment benefits in Wisconsin. More than 20 other states have already taken this step, which will be essential as we work to get people back to work and off government programs that disincentivize a return to normalcy.
I am proud to call Wisconsin home. The people of our state are some of the hardest working you will find. From farmers, to welders, to line cooks, the list goes on and on. Our Midwest work ethic cannot be beat, and it is past time that we get everyone back to work to keep Wisconsin moving forward!
State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, represents the 39th Assembly District which covers parts of Dodge and Washington counties including the communities of Beaver Dam, Hartford, Juneau, Mayville and surrounding areas.
