Watching the confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court this week, I was overwhelmed with sadness. Not just at watching Republican senators launch such vicious, baseless, personal attacks on Judge Jackson. But at watching the ruins of what used to be a noble institution.
The United States Senate is no longer “the world’s greatest deliberative body.” Today, Republicans under Mitch McConnell have turned it into nothing but a clown show. And not even a funny clown show. But a monumentally embarrassing and racist clown show.
Things went downhill fast on Day One when the committee’s ranking Republican, Iowa’s Chuck Grassley, pledged that his vote depended on whether or not Jackson was “committed to the Constitution as originally understood.” Surely, he must know what the terms of “the Constitution as originally understood” would mean for Jackson. As a woman, she wouldn’t be allowed to vote. As an African American, she wouldn’t even count as a whole person.
But Grassley was a gentleman compared to Lindsey Graham, who got right to the heart of Jackson’s qualifications for the Supreme Court by asking her how often she went to church. He praised her service as a public defender before suggesting she was pro-terrorist because, at GITMO, she served as a government-appointed public defender. Then, performing for the cameras, Graham stormed out of the committee room after declaring that he would have voted for an African-American woman from his home state of South Carolina, but he was never going to vote for an African-American woman from Florida.
After that, knowing they could not block Jackson, Republican senators resorted to playing the party base’s greatest hits: accusing Jackson, with zero evidence, of being soft on crime, a champion of “critical race theory,” and pro-child pornography.
On critical race theory, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), clearing aiming for 2024, led the charge. Jackson must believe in critical race theory, he argued, because a stack of books he claimed to have obtained from the library of the Georgetown Day School, where Jackson sits on the board, allegedly support critical race theory. Cruz could point to nowhere in 573 opinions issued by Jackson in her decade on the bench where there’s any reference to CRT. So why would he raise this issue against Jackson? Because she’s Black!
On child pornography, Missouri’s Josh Hawley, another 2024 wannabe, accused Jackson of letting men convicted of possessing images of child pornography off the hook. So why would Hawley continue this line of attack against Jackson? Because she’s Black!
On crime, Cruz, Hawley, and Sen. Marsha Blackburn, like Sen. Graham earlier, all suggested that, because she was a public defender, and not a prosecutor, Jackson must be soft on crime. Again, why would they accuse Judge Jackson of being soft on crime? Because she’s Black!
These were megaphones of racism. A disgusted Sen. Raphael Warnock summed it up best: “I do think it’s a legitimate question to ask: Would they be asking these questions if this were not a Black woman?” The answer is No.
As I write this column, the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on confirmation of Judge Jackson are still underway. We don’t know what the final vote will be. But these three things we know for sure: Ketanji Brown Jackson will be confirmed as the next justice on the United States Supreme Court. She will make history as the first public defender and the first African-American woman ever to serve on the nation’s highest court. And Republicans will once again be on the wrong side of history.
© 2022 Tribune Content Agency
