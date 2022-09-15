PARIS — No one embodied the British “stiff upper lip” or “keeping calm and carrying on” better than Queen Elizabeth II. In the wake of her death on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, it’s worth recalling that the values she personally projected of duty, honor, and a lifetime devoted to quiet service and charity have grown increasingly rare in modern-day British and Western societies. She also stayed out of partisan politics, to her credit, while focusing primarily on the interests of the country as a whole and not as a candy store ripe for exploitation and manipulation by a select few to their own personal, economic or political benefit.

But none of these admirable qualities have assuaged the anger expressed by some who erroneously seem to view her as some sort of war criminal responsible for the worst aspects of Britain’s foreign policy.

