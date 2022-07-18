It’s been one whole year since Gov. Tony Evers took his red veto pen to our state’s biennial budget bill. He slashed a $3.4 billion tax cut by over a billion dollars—savings that could have mitigated the impact inflation and high gas prices are having on Wisconsin families and businesses. But Evers has proven time and again that he can’t connect the dots.
When Evers proposed his 2021-23 biennial budget, it included over a billion dollars of tax increases. These tax hikes would have funded a massive expansion of welfare, inflated the size of government by adding over 300 new state employees, and provided new benefits to undocumented immigrants. And these tax hikes don’t even include the billion dollars of tax increases the governor proposed in his 2019-21 budget—including raising the gas tax and indexing it to inflation, which would have amounted to an increase of over 30%.
Instead of raising taxes on hardworking Wisconsinites, Republicans listened to our constituents and returned tax dollars to residents, while funding our shared priorities. We made major investments in roads, healthcare and broadband expansion, along with numerous other services.
Republicans invested over $85 million more into state and local highways than Evers proposed, and bonded less so future generations aren’t stuck with the bill. We also put over $600 million new dollars into healthcare, to ensure residents can access needed care, whether it’s mental healthcare, hospital services, dental care, substance use treatment or long-term care. And to make sure our communities have better connection to important services like telehealth and emergency services, we also provided over $125 million for broadband expansion.
Wisconsin residents are feeling the weight of inflationary pressure driven by liberal tax-and-spend policies. While Evers tries to take credit for Republican tax cuts and responsible fiscal management, Republicans are committed to fighting against his tax increases to ensure Wisconsinites keep more of their hard-earned money.
State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, represents the 39th Assembly District which covers parts of Dodge and Washington counties including the communities of Beaver Dam, Hartford, Juneau, Mayville and surrounding areas.
