In 1838, in a shameful chapter of American history, U.S. forces under Gen. Winfield Scott forced tens of thousands of Cherokee Indians—one of the “Five Civilized Tribes” that had embraced the customs and language of white settlers—to march 1,200 miles to what was designated “Indian Territory” across the Mississippi. Their lands were confiscated; their homes looted. Along what became known as the Trail of Tears, whooping cough, typhus, dysentery, and starvation took a deadly toll, with an estimated one-quarter of the Cherokee people perishing along the way.

The U.S. government claimed that an 1835 agreement with Cherokee leaders—the Treaty of New Echota—provided the terms for forcibly removing the Cherokee and confiscating their land, which was in high demand by white plantation owners seeking to expand their cotton fields. As part of the treaty, the U.S. government explicitly guaranteed the Cherokee people a seat in the U.S. Congress.

