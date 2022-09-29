In 1838, in a shameful chapter of American history, U.S. forces under Gen. Winfield Scott forced tens of thousands of Cherokee Indians—one of the “Five Civilized Tribes” that had embraced the customs and language of white settlers—to march 1,200 miles to what was designated “Indian Territory” across the Mississippi. Their lands were confiscated; their homes looted. Along what became known as the Trail of Tears, whooping cough, typhus, dysentery, and starvation took a deadly toll, with an estimated one-quarter of the Cherokee people perishing along the way.
The U.S. government claimed that an 1835 agreement with Cherokee leaders—the Treaty of New Echota—provided the terms for forcibly removing the Cherokee and confiscating their land, which was in high demand by white plantation owners seeking to expand their cotton fields. As part of the treaty, the U.S. government explicitly guaranteed the Cherokee people a seat in the U.S. Congress.
Nearly 200 years later, that legal promise goes unfulfilled. This is a question of justice. The injustice inflicted upon them did not end with their arrival in what was known as “Indian Territory.” The condition of Native Americans in America continues to be appalling to this day.
From 2019 to 2021 as COVID raged across the country, the life expectancy of Native Americans plummeted from 71.8 years to 65.2, an unprecedented and staggering decline. COVID preyed on the most vulnerable. Native Americans had higher rates of vaccination than African Americans or Hispanics.
We all do better when we all do better.
November is designated as Native American Heritage Month. There can be few better ways to recognize it than to honor a nearly 200-year-old legal obligation, and create the congressional seat promised to those who were in this nation long before the Pilgrims arrived.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.