Conservation funding

Anglers and hunters build strength through numbers. These perch anglers lined up at dawn to catch a boat ride to the Clements fishing barge on the Mississippi River near Genoa, Wisconsin.

 Patrick Durkin

For a state ranking fifth nationally in licensed hunters and sixth in licensed anglers while generating $8.7 billion and 89,000 jobs in outdoor recreation annually, why do we settle for 50th in helping folks enjoy our state parks?

Actually, that’s easily explained. Our legislators will never be confused with U.S. Army Lt. Arthur MacArthur Jr., father of the legendary General Douglas MacArthur.

