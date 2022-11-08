8-point buck
Patrick Durkin arrowed this 8-point buck Oct. 31 five minutes after climbing into his treestand.

 Patrick Durkin

My compound bow’s 20-yard sight-pin wavered low on the 8-point buck’s chest as I held at full draw, my index finger hesitating over the trigger release.

Only five minutes had passed since I climbed into Kurt Welke’s ladder stand on his property near Gays Mills in Crawford County. But now I had milliseconds to decide whether to release my arrow. Had Welke suggested we shoot only antlerless deer, or specified antler standards for his 90-acre woodlands?

